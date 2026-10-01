Electric Motion Escape R 2027: New Electric Dual-Sport Revealed

Electric Motion debuted the Escape R 2027 during the Trial de las Naciones 2026 in Arteixo, Spain, introducing an 18-kilowatt electric dual-sport motorcycle featuring a 3,800-watt-hour battery, a reinforced chassis, and a European price of 10,290 euros. The French manufacturer built this road-homologated off-road machine to deliver an equivalent experience to a 125-cubic-centimeter gas motorcycle while weighing just 87 kilograms.

Engine Redesign and Power Delivery The Saint-Brès manufacturer designed a proprietary motor for the 2027 model that spins up to 14,000 revolutions per minute. It puts out 18 kW, which translates to roughly 24.5 horsepower with a weight-to-power ratio of 3.3 kW per kilogram. Electric Motion engineered the powertrain to produce 740 Nm of torque directly at the rear wheel rather than at the motor axle. Engineers also boosted motor inertia by 40 percent. This change smooths out power delivery across low-speed, technical, or slick terrain where traction is scarce. Riders can switch between multiple map settings to tailor throttle response on the fly.

Battery Architecture and Range An in-house research and development team engineered the new 3,800 Wh battery pack that operates at 50.4 volts. This power unit represents the highest-capacity energy storage system fitted to the Escape lineup to date. It tips the scales at 20 kg. The standard 12-amp charger replenishes the pack from empty in four hours and 20 minutes. Buyers can select an optional 25-amp charger that cuts the charging time down to two hours and 30 minutes. The factory spec sheet claims up to four hours of runtime under mixed conditions, though real-world mileage fluctuates depending on terrain, rider weight, and throttle inputs.

Chassis Upgrades and Trial-Focused Components The updated frame and swingarm provide extra torsional rigidity to absorb heavy compression impacts during aggressive off-road riding. Up front, a TECH steel fork with a DLC coating offers 175 mm of travel, while an R16 V unit handles 170 mm of travel in the rear. Morad wheels measuring 21 inches up front and 18 inches in the back come wrapped in Michelin X11 trial tires. The motorcycle maintains an 820 mm seat height, a 1,330 mm wheelbase, and 350 mm of ground clearance. Team manager Jeroni Fajardo helped develop the hydraulic diaphragm clutch to give riders precise throttle manipulation during hard enduro sections and technical obstacles.

Electronics Suite and Connectivity Electronic rider aids include the Fixed Regenerative Brake system, which slows the bike while feeding energy back into the pack, alongside an optional PRB R setup for a more gradual feel. The proprietary TKO system holds a steady idle to aid low-speed traction, and riders can configure it using the EM Connect app for iOS and Android. An Anti-Reverse function locks the back wheel on steep inclines to prevent rollback, disengaging the moment the rider twists the throttle. A new TFT dash displays speed, motor revolutions, battery percentage, active maps, and TKO status.

Market Context and Strategic Partnerships European retail pricing sits at 10,290 euros, tax included, with availability spanning the new blue color scheme and matching wheel graphics. This launch arrives as Electric Motion collaborates with Yamaha Motor on the YE-01 Racing Concept, which debuted at the EICMA show in Milan. The French company sells these machines through its official dealer network and details technical specifications on the manufacturer website.