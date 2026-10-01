Niagol Stoyanov Loses to Cedric Nuytinck at China Smash

Italian table tennis player Niagol Stoyanov missed a match-point during the qualification round of the China Smash in Beijing on October 1, 2026, ultimately falling 3-2 to Belgium’s Cedric Nuytinck at Shougang Park. The encounter ended with set scores of 11-3, 6-11, 4-11, 11-8, and 11-13 in favor of the Belgian competitor.

How the Opening Advantage Evaporated at Shougang Park

Stoyanov, ranked No. 131 globally, started the opening round clash with momentum. He surged to a 3-0 lead, quickly stretched it to 8-1, and closed out the first game 11-3.

Cedric Nuytinck, ranked No. 59, responded in the second and third frames. The Belgian erased an early deficit in the second set, seized a 9-4 lead, and converted his first set-point at 10-6. He maintained that pressure into the third frame, opening with a 6-0 run and closing at 11-3. The Italian staged a comeback in the fourth, turning a 7-8 deficit into a 10-8 lead before forcing a decisive fifth set.

The Heartbreaking Climax of the Deciding Set

The final game delivered intense drama. Stoyanov changed ends holding a 5-4 advantage and later pushed ahead to 7-5, but from 8-6 was overtaken. He effected a controsorpasso (10-9) and did not convert the match-point. He saved one (10-11) and at the second (11-12) the opponent completed the work.

Match Statistics: Cedric Nuytinck vs. Niagol Stoyanov Player World Ranking Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5 Final Result Cedric Nuytinck (BEL) No. 59 3 11 11 8 13 3 Niagol Stoyanov (ITA) No. 131 11 6 4 11 11 2

Broader Italian Campaign Results in Beijing

John Oyebode, ranked No. 88, also exited the tournament in round one after a 3-1 defeat against Chang Yu-An, ranked No. 95, with set scores of 10-12, 6-11, 12-10, and 4-11. The athlete rued a missed set-point in the first frame.

In the women’s draw, Giorgia Piccolin (no. 75) fell 3-0 to Wang Xiaotong (no. 90) with scores of 5-11, 9-11, and 4-11, and Gaia Monfardini (no. 92) suffered a 3-1 loss to Camille Lutz (no. 107). The athlete in the third frame neutralized two match points (8-10) and in the fourth was in the lead for 9-6 and suffered a break of 5-0.

Upcoming Fixtures for the Italian Delegation

Nicole Arlia (no. 146) will face the Slovakian Tatiana Kukulkova (no. 111) at table 4 and Matteo Mutti (no.149) will challenge the Portuguese Tiago Apolonia (no. 82) at table 4. The meetings will be broadcast via live streaming at the link https://www.youtube.com/@wttglobal/streams.