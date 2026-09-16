Alteogen Biologics to Launch HPV Cervical Care Device ‘Papilocare’ in South Korea

Alteogen Biologics has officially entered the South Korean women’s health market by licensing Papilocare, a vaginal gel medical device designed to manage human papillomavirus (HPV) infections and associated cervical lesions. Announced on the 16th, the local introduction expands the company’s gynecological portfolio through a partnership with Spanish women’s health firm Procare Health.

Expanding Access to Non-Pharmacological HPV Management

Persistent infections with high-risk human papillomavirus strains can lead to cervical dysplasia and invasive cervical cancer. While most infections are naturally cleared, clinical guidelines typically rely on regular testing and observation when patients present with high-risk HPV positivity or low-grade cervical lesions, because authorized drug treatments to directly remove HPV infections do not exist. Alteogen Biologics aims to bridge this therapeutic gap locally by launching Papilocare, shifting the approach from passive observation to active mucosal management.

According to corporate disclosures, the product functions locally as a vaginal gel device aimed at facilitating the re-epithelialization of the cervical and vaginal mucosa. By supporting the structural recovery and normalization of transformed tissue zones, the device offers a localized physical barrier and healing environment. The market rollout leverages the company’s existing domestic distribution infrastructure within obstetrics and gynecology clinics across South Korea.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What Papilocare Is: A non-drug, vaginal gel medical device applied locally to support the healing and normalization of the cervix and vaginal lining.

A non-drug, vaginal gel medical device applied locally to support the healing and normalization of the cervix and vaginal lining. The Clinical Target: High-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infections and low-grade cervical tissue changes that doctors typically monitor over time without direct medical treatment.

High-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infections and low-grade cervical tissue changes that doctors typically monitor over time without direct medical treatment. The Goal: To encourage healthy cell regrowth (re-epithelialization) in areas affected by viral persistence, providing a proactive management option where standard antiviral drugs are unavailable.

Clinical Trial Architecture and Efficacy Data

The regulatory and clinical foundation of Papilocare rests on European randomized controlled trials, specifically designated as the PALOMA 1 and PALOMA 2 studies. These investigations evaluated the capacity of the gel to clear high-risk HPV and resolve low-grade cervical lesions over a six-month duration. Data from integrated trial analyses demonstrated notable differences between the intervention cohort and control groups.

According to trial outcome metrics, the six-month clearance rate for high-risk HPV reached 85.4% among patients using Papilocare, compared to 43.4% in the control population. Furthermore, data from the PALOMA 2 trial demonstrated that the normalization rate of low-grade cervical lesions among high-risk HPV-positive individuals reached 84.6% in the treatment group, versus 46.4% in the corresponding control group. These statistical evaluations provided the foundational evidence supporting the broader international distribution of the device across more than 65 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Clinical Metric (6-Month Follow-Up) Papilocare Intervention Arm Standard Control Arm High-Risk HPV Clearance Rate (Integrated PALOMA Analysis) 85.4% 43.4% Low-Grade Cervical Lesion Normalization Rate (PALOMA 2) 84.6% 46.4% Regulatory Classification Vaginal Gel Medical Device Active Surveillance / Observation

Strategic Portfolio Growth and Corporate Integration

For Alteogen Biologics, the addition of Papilocare complements an existing commercial pipeline that includes the domestic distribution, sales, and marketing of LG Chem’s anti-adhesion product, ProtecScal. By incorporating Procare Health’s vaginal gel into its commercial operations, the subsidiary positions itself to capture a specialized segment of preventative and therapeutic gynecology in South Korea.

A representative for Alteogen Biologics noted in corporate announcements that options remain highly constrained for patients managing persistent high-risk HPV infections and subsequent cervical cellular alterations. Introducing this device allows the firm to broaden its domestic healthcare portfolio, addressing an unserved niche where clinicians previously relied entirely on watchful waiting.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

As a medical device intended for vaginal application, Papilocare is subject to specific regulatory parameters and clinical boundaries.

Photo: medipana.com

Future Trajectory and Regulatory Scope

Following this licensing agreement, the specific indications, reimbursement status, and approved marketing claims within South Korea will depend entirely on final clearance evaluations by domestic regulatory authorities.

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