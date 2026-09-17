AMD and Nvidia Rumored to Delay Next-Gen GPUs to 2028

Hardware hardware enthusiasts face an extended wait for next-generation consumer graphics cards. According to industry reports surfaced in September 2026, both AMD and Nvidia are reportedly delaying their major GPU architectures, including AMD’s RDNA 5 and Nvidia’s RTX 60 series codenamed Rubin, until 2028 due to severe memory supply constraints and shifting semiconductor priorities.

The 2027 Vacuum and the Sole Exception

The hardware landscape for 2027 looks remarkably sparse if current supply chain leaks hold true. Hardware leaker Kepler_L2 outlined a revised roadmap on AnandTech forums, which specialty outlet Wccftech assessed with a 70 % credibility rating. According to these disclosures, AMD will bypass 2027 entirely for its RDNA 5 architecture, while Nvidia will similarly defer its RTX 60 family to 2028, pushing past earlier projections that pointed to an early 2027 window.

Yet, a singular product breaks this multi-year freeze. AMD plans to introduce an upper-midrange RDNA 5-based silicon dubbed AT2 in 2027. Packing 40 compute units, this specific card is designed to challenge Nvidia’s current high-end tier, landing squarely in the performance bracket occupied by the RTX 5080. For context, AMD’s current flagship generation peaks with the RX 9070 XT, a card positioned against the RTX 5070 Ti. With the AT2, AMD intends to target the premium segment it largely bypassed during the RDNA 4 generation, potentially planting a high-performance stake in the ground ahead of Nvidia’s next major series rollout.

VRAM Scarcity and the Artificial Intelligence Bottleneck

The primary driver behind these sweeping hardware delays is silicon scarcity, specifically the acute shortage of high-speed graphics memory.

This memory crunch has already disrupted active product portfolios. Nvidia’s rumored RTX 50 SUPER refreshes, which were anticipated to feature expanded VRAM buffers, appear to have been quietly shelved. Rather than navigating constrained memory pools for incremental updates, Nvidia is reportedly bypassing the intermediate step to focus resources on the Rubin generation. For mainstream builders tracking entry-level and mid-tier options like a potential RTX 5060, these delays mean current-generation hardware will remain the default baseline for a longer lifecycle.

Market pricing reflects this underlying supply pressure. Across early 2026, consumer boards including the RTX 50 and RX 9000 series traded at approximately 23 % above their initial manufacturer suggested retail prices in Europe. Despite inflated costs, overall retail demand has proven resilient enough to sustain sales, keeping price corrections at bay.

Market Outlook and Consumer Impact

If these supply chain projections materialize, the broader PC gaming community will rely on existing architectures well into 2028. Aside from AMD’s single mid-range contender scheduled for 2027, the next structural leap in rasterization and ray-tracing performance is locked behind a prolonged development cycle.