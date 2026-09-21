The Last Man Standing: How Shanghai Port Escaped the CSL Management Carousel

As the Chinese Super League races through its 26th round of a grueling campaign, a striking trend has emerged among the traditional league heavyweights known as the BIG5. According to comprehensive league tracking reported by Sina Sports, Shanghai Port stand as the sole elite club that has refused to push the panic button, maintaining their faith in head coach Kevin Muscat since the start of the 2024 season.

Beijing Guoan and the Search for Permanent Identity

The turbulence at Beijing Guoan highlights the volatile nature of elite management in the Chinese Super League. Following a period under Spanish manager Quique Setién—who engineered a notable 16-game unbeaten run during the first half of the campaign—and an interim stint where coach Ramiro secured a Chinese FA Cup title, the club’s hierarchy still craved a fresh tactical direction. According to reporting from Sina Sports, neither coach won the full backing of the supporters or the board. Entering the 2026 season with a reorganized management structure and a brand-new coaching staff, Guoan managed to recapture some of their old resilience, mounting another 16-game unbeaten sequence that mirrors their previous form.

Chengdu Rongcheng’s Australian Pivot and Tactical Rigor

Down in the southwest, Chengdu Rongcheng opted for a calculated risk at the turn of the year by installing Australian manager John Aloisi. Initially viewed as an unheralded appointment, Aloisi has steered the club into a position where they boast both the highest goalscoring record and the tightest defensive shell in the league. As Sina Sports details, one of Aloisi’s most potent managerial choices involved handing the team captaincy to Wei Shihao, functioning effectively as tactical discipline personified to rein in erratic behaviors. Though Wei eventually earned a costly three-match suspension by the 26th round that prematurely ended his domestic season, his explosive early-year form combined with the defensive anchoring of Han Pengfei—groomed into a reliable partner alongside Sorokin—underpins Chengdu’s remarkable ascent.

Shanghai Shenhua and Shandong Taishan Navigate Mid-Stream Disruption

Meanwhile, crosstown rivals Shanghai Shenhua injected fresh energy midway through the campaign by introducing Milojevic to the technical area. In his opening sample of five matches, the incoming manager demonstrated a willingness to manage player fatigue, proactively rotating stalwarts like Gao Tianyi, Xie Pengfei, and Asué when their physical limits approached. Despite enduring a steep learning curve that included a bumpy FA Cup exit against Dalian Yingbo and tactical chess matches in the AFC Champions League Two, Milojevic’s structural tweaks proved effective. Over at Shandong Taishan, structural upheaval was the recurring theme as the club turned to a caretaker manager rather than a permanent fixture, leaving the club’s long-term managerial outlook shrouded in uncertainty as the final stretch approaches.

The Value of Endurance in an Impatient League

The stark contrast between Shanghai Port’s steady hand under Kevin Muscat and the perpetual restructuring of their peers offers a masterclass in modern sports administration. As the Chinese Super League barrels toward its dramatic climax, the championship race may ultimately be decided not just by raw talent on the pitch, but by the quiet power of institutional patience in the dugout. How much longer can absolute stability keep the chasing pack at bay as the pressure cooker reaches its boiling point?