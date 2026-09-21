Nike has lost its place within the S&P 100 index, marking a significant milestone as the world’s leading sports equipment manufacturer navigates a period of reduced market dominance.

Kylian Mbappé Ends Two-Decade Partnership

French soccer champion Kylian Mbappé has confirmed he ended his nearly 20-year association with Nike to sign a deal with Swiss sportswear brand On. Speaking in a joint interview with CNBC alongside On co-CEO David Alleman, Mbappé explained that he felt ready for a change after being tied to the American sportswear giant since his childhood.

According to Mbappé, the decision to leave Nike came after extensive discussions regarding On’s emerging football project. “Of course, I had 20 amazing years with Nike, I can only say thanks to them,” Mbappé told CNBC. “But I think, as a person, as a player, it was the time to change… and after we started to talk, and after every discussion, I was a little bit more convinced about the fact that I have to be part of the family, I have to be part of the project, to be part of the journey with On and the football.”

Mbappé emphasized the physical demands of the modern game, noting that athletes play 60 games a season alongside daily training regimens. “You need to feel at one with your shoes,” Mbappé said. “As a player, you need to feel a special connection with your boot, with the ball, with the pitch, with the evolution of the game.”

On Expands Into Soccer Footwear and Apparel

The partnership marks On’s official entry into the soccer market. Founded in 2010 and widely recognized for its running and tennis gear, the Swiss brand announced Friday that it will work with Mbappé to design high-performance footwear and apparel.

Photo: cnbc.com

Alongside Mbappé, On has recruited retired player and commentator Thierry Henry to serve as its new director of football. Additionally, FC Barcelona player Sydney Schertenleib has joined the brand to help develop and test its new soccer apparel lines.

On utilizes proprietary technologies such as CloudTec—its cushioned midsole system designed for running—and LightSpray, a robotic manufacturing technique that sprays a filament to construct a shoe’s performance upper.