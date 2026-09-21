Driver Charged Over Fatal A61 Barnsley Crash That Killed Six

A 50-year-old man named Christopher Cockell has been formally charged with six counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a July 2024 collision on the A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield. The crash resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including four members of a single family and two motorcyclists, leaving an eleven-year-old girl orphaned.

Here is why that matters right now.

The Anatomy of the A61 Tragedy

The collision unfolded on the afternoon of 21 July 2024 on a single-carriageway stretch of the A61 situated between Staincross and Newmillerdam, an area governed by a 50mph speed limit. According to evidence presented at Wakefield Coroner’s Court, a silver Ford Focus driven by 33-year-old Shane Roller collided head-on with a BMW motorcycle operated by 56-year-old Christopher Barton. Mr. Barton was travelling with his wife, Janine Barton, both residents of Barnsley.

The impact proved catastrophic. The silver Ford Focus spun toward the side of the road and caught fire. Tragically, emergency responders were unable to free the occupants trapped inside. Paramedics formally pronounced all four members of the family dead at the scene. Those lost in the vehicle included driver Shane Roller, his partner Shannen Morgan, and two of their young daughters: nine-year-old Rubie and four-year-old Lillie. Christopher and Janine Barton, the motorcyclists, also perished.

But there is a heartbreaking human detail behind the wreckage. Another daughter of Ms. Morgan and Mr. Roller, aged 11, was not inside the vehicle at the time of the collision. She was left orphaned by the disaster, sparking a community response that saw a fundraiser raise more than £400,000 to support her future.

Legal Steps and Court Timeline

Christopher Cockell, residing at Gresford Close in Woolley Grange, was already facing a charge of failing to stop at the scene of the accident. Following an investigation led by the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) of West Yorkshire Police, authorities summoned him on the new charges.

Photo: itv.com

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the update:

“He has been summoned [on the new charges] following an investigation by the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) into the collision.”

Cockell is scheduled to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on 28 October to face the six counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Community Grief and Tributes

In the wake of the disaster, local institutions and family members shared tributes honoring those lost. Graham Roller, father of Shane Roller, paid tribute to his son and daughter-in-law, describing them as an amazing mother and father.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Athersley North Primary School, where young Rubie and Lillie were pupils, released a statement addressing the devastating, tragic loss:

“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality. She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends. She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.”

The school’s remembrance continued for four-year-old Lillie:

“Lillie was a bright, bubbly, and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class. She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too, aspired to be a teacher. Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach.”

Summary of Key Judicial and Incident Details

Category Details Incident Date 21 July 2024 Location A61 between Barnsley and Wakefield (Staincross and Newmillerdam) Accused Individual Christopher Cockell, 50, of Woolley Grange Pending Court Date 28 October at Leeds Magistrates’ Court Total Fatalities 6 (Shane Roller, Shannen Morgan, Rubie Roller, Lillie Roller, Christopher Barton, Janine Barton)