Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Royal Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Warhorse Studios’ acclaimed medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027 as the Royal Edition, featuring the base game and three major expansions. Currently priced at $59.99, preorders are live at Amazon for players wanting to secure the hybrid console port early.

The Bottom Line

Release Window: The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Royal Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, as confirmed during Nintendo’s September Direct.

The Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Royal Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, as confirmed during Nintendo’s September Direct. Preorder Details: Preorders are live at Amazon for $59.99, featuring a physical Game-key card format.

Preorders are live at Amazon for $59.99, featuring a physical Game-key card format. Complete Content: The package bundles the base game with all three major story expansions: Brushes with Death, Legacy of the Forge, and Mysteria Ecclesiae.

Bringing Medieval Bohemia to Portable Hardware

Originally launched on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, the title utilizes CryEngine to power its sprawling medieval environments, dense forests, and populated towns.

Photo: thegeek.games

What Comes in the Royal Edition?

Unlike standard ports that strip out extra content to fit onto constrained media, this release packages the definitive version of Henry’s 15th-century journey. Beyond the base game—which earned high critical praise, including a 9/10 score from reviewers highlighting its deep melee combat and narrative ambition—the Royal Edition packs every major piece of post-launch content.

Edition Feature Details Platform Nintendo Switch 2 Release Year 2027 Format Game-key card (cartridge-based download) Included Expansions Brushes with Death, Legacy of the Forge, Mysteria Ecclesiae In-Game Add-ons The Lion’s Crest Quest, Gallant Huntsman’s Kit, Shields of Seasons Passing

Here is the kicker: the physical release utilizes a Game-key card format. Inserting the cartridge initiates the download rather than holding all game files directly on the silicon, though this physical format retains the ability to be resold or traded, unlike purely digital purchases.

Technical Ambition Meets Portable Constraints

Warhorse Studios has built a reputation for bypassing traditional fantasy tropes in favor of realistic historical simulation. The absence of dragons and magic means the game relies entirely on systemic authenticity, tracking everything from player reputation to complex social structures in 15th-century Bohemia. Adapting those heavy background simulations to a portable ecosystem tests the limits of what developers can achieve on Nintendo’s next-generation hardware.

Photo: thegamer.com

Earlier commentary from cinematic director Petr Pekař highlighted that the original game’s successful transition to Nintendo hardware relied heavily on optimized cinematic sequences. However, with the sequel operating on a much larger scale, the technical conversion remains one of the most closely watched third-party efforts for the platform.

As retail pages continue to roll out past Amazon’s initial listing, players looking to dive into Henry’s world on the go can lock in their reservations ahead of the 2027 launch window. Will this ambitious port set a new standard for open-world RPGs on handheld devices, or will the hardware compromises prove too steep? Sound off in the comments below.