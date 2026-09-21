Alan Ritchson in Talks to Replace Jason Momoa in Sony’s ‘Helldivers’ Movie

Alan Ritchson is in talks to star as the lead in Sony Pictures’ upcoming feature film adaptation of the PlayStation video game franchise Helldivers. Directed by Justin Lin and slated for theatrical release on November 10, 2027, the project moves forward following the departure of Jason Momoa earlier this year.

The Shift in Command at PlayStation Productions

Hollywood moves fast when a tentpole property loses its leading man. Following the exit of Jason Momoa in early June due to what sources cited as creative differences, Sony Pictures and director Justin Lin zeroed in on a replacement who already commands the screen in heavy tactical gear. Alan Ritchson, currently in the fourth season of Amazon’s Reacher, stepped into negotiations to lead the military sci-fi adaptation. If the deal closes, this project would be the first time Ritchson headlines a theatrical studio feature.

The Bottom Line The Lead Change: Alan Ritchson is in talks to replace Jason Momoa, who exited the project in June over creative differences.

Alan Ritchson is in talks to replace Jason Momoa, who exited the project in June over creative differences. Behind the Camera: Justin Lin is directing the feature, backed by a production team featuring Hutch Parker and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash.

Justin Lin is directing the feature, backed by a production team featuring Hutch Parker and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash. Release Timeline: Sony Pictures has locked down a theatrical release date of November 10, 2027.

From Twin-Stick Shooter to Theatrical Spectacle

The cinematic adaptation draws from Arrowhead Game Studios’ 2015 co-op shooter and its 2024 sequel, Helldivers 2. The gaming property has sold more than 12 million units across PlayStation 5 and PC, later expanding its footprint to Xbox. The narrative drops audiences into an intergalactic war where elite shock troopers known as Helldivers deploy onto hostile worlds to protect the fictional Super Earth and spread “Managed Democracy.”

Sony and PlayStation Productions have a proven track record when it comes to translating interactive media to the big and small screens. Their previous collaborations include Uncharted, which pulled in $407 million globally, alongside television translations like HBO’s The Last of Us and Peacock’s Twisted Metal.

Helldivers Movie Production and Source Metadata Project Element Details Studio / Distributor Sony Pictures / PlayStation Productions Director Justin Lin Target Release Date November 10, 2027 Source Material Arrowhead Game Studios’ Helldivers (12M+ units sold) Key Writers Gary Dauberman (initial draft), Chris Bremner (latest draft)

Assembling the Creative Infantry

The script has seen its share of high-profile polishers before reaching this production phase. Gary Dauberman, the writer behind horror hits like It and Annabelle, penned the initial script that first captured Justin Lin’s attention. A subsequent draft was delivered by Chris Bremner, known for scripting Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. With Lin directing through his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner alongside Hutch Parker and Asad Qizilbash producing, the production leans heavily into proven blockbuster mechanics.

Photo: deadline.com

Beyond his role in Reacher, the actor has built out his blockbuster bona fides. He appeared in the ensemble of 2023’s Fast 10—aligning him neatly with Lin’s action pedigree—and starred in Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. More recently, he led Netflix’s sci-fi action feature War Machine, which became the streamer’s most-watched movie this year, and starred in Motor City, distributed by IFC. Repped by WME and Range Media, Ritchson steps into the Helldivers universe at the absolute peak of his action-hero momentum.

What Ritchson Brings to the Sony Machine

Drop your thoughts in the comments below. Do you think Ritchson is the right choice to lead the charge for Super Earth, or did you envision a different actor stepping into the drop pod?