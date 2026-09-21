Roche Wins EU Approval Recommendation for Susvimo to Treat Wet AMD

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended the approval of Roche’s Susvimo, containing ranibizumab, for treating wet age-related macular degeneration. This regulatory step offers a continuous-delivery alternative for approximately 1.7 million patients affected across the European Union, reducing the burden of frequent intraocular injections.

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP positive opinion brings Switzerland-based pharmaceutical giant Roche closer to expanding its ophthalmology portfolio into Europe.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What Susvimo Is: Susvimo delivers ranibizumab continuously inside the eye using the refillable Contivue implant, helping patients maintain their vision with only two treatments per year.

Susvimo delivers ranibizumab continuously inside the eye using the refillable Contivue implant, helping patients maintain their vision with only two treatments per year. Who It Is For: Patients diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration who currently require frequent ocular injections.

Patients diagnosed with wet age-related macular degeneration who currently require frequent ocular injections. What Happens Next: Following the CHMP positive scientific recommendation, the European Commission is expected to issue a formal final decision in the near future.

Regulatory Milestones and the Contivue Delivery System

According to updates shared by Roche, the CHMP positive scientific evaluation marks an advancement for the port delivery system. The therapy relies on the refillable Contivue implant, a device that secured its CE mark in 2025. By releasing ranibizumab directly into the eye, the implant maintains therapeutic drug levels.

Levi Garraway, chief medical officer of Roche, emphasized the clinical significance of this milestone in public documentation. He noted that the CHMP positive opinion brings European patients closer to a novel therapeutic option that cuts down the necessity for frequent intraocular procedures. Prior to this European regulatory advancement, Susvimo had already achieved authorization in the United States and Thailand.

Epidemiological Impact and Regional Healthcare Integration

In the European Union alone, wet age-related macular degeneration impacts an estimated 1.7 million individuals.

Parameter Susvimo (Ranibizumab Port Delivery System) Standard Intravitreal Ranibizumab Injections Delivery Mechanism Refillable ocular implant (Contivue) Direct syringe injection Treatment Frequency Two treatments per year Frequent injections Target Population Wet AMD patients Wet AMD patients Regulatory Status (EU) CHMP positive opinion (awaiting EC decision) Authorized

References

European Medicines Agency (EMA). Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) meeting reports and opinions.

Roche. Corporate communications and media releases regarding regulatory milestones for Susvimo and the Contivue implant.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician or eye care professional with any questions regarding a medical condition.