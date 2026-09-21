On September 21, 2026, the city of Milan bid a final farewell to Inter and Italy legend Sandro Mazzola at the historic Basilica di Sant’Ambrogio, following his passing at age 83. Club president Beppe Marotta, historical figures, and thousands of fans gathered to honor a career defined by loyalty, tactical brilliance, and elegance.

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A Legend Shaped by Milan and Inter

Sandro Mazzola spent 17 seasons with Inter Milan, wearing a single jersey. Under the tactical stewardship of Helenio Herrera during the golden era of the Grande Inter, Mazzola operated as a player who was a nine without being a center-forward and an eight without being a midfielder. He collected four Scudetti, two European Cups, and two Intercontinental Cups, cementing his status as a pillar of European football.

During the funeral proceedings at the Basilica di Sant’Ambrogio, officiated by Monsignor Carlo Faccendini, emotional tributes poured in from across the footballing landscape. Inter President Beppe Marotta read a moving letter to Mazzola’s family, noting, Sandro Mazzola è entrato in questa casa nerazzurra da ragazzo e ha scelto di restarci per sempre, e in questa scelta c’è una vita intera.

Category Sandro Mazzola (Inter / Italy Record) Serie A Appearances / Clubs Inter Milan only Major Club Honors 4x Scudetti, 2x European Cups, 2x Intercontinental Cups International Caps & Goals 70 caps, 22 goals (UEFA Euro 1968 Winner, 1970 World Cup Finalist) Individual Accolades

Bridging Historic Rievocations and Modern Boardroom Strategy

Such widespread attendance highlights Mazzola’s unique positioning as a bridge between two historic footballing dynasties: the Grande Torino side of his late father, Valentino Mazzola, who was captain of the Grande Torino and perished in the Superga air disaster, and the legendary Herrera-era Inter.

In his eulogy, Marotta emphasized the importance of institutional memory, stating that a club’s greatness is measured by what it manages to pass down.

The history of the Milan derby coexisted with deep friendship off the pitch between Mazzola and Gianni Rivera.

The Final Whistle on a Storied Life

Following the service, the crowd outside the basilica offered a final, prolonged ovation as the hearse departed. According to municipal arrangements, Mazzola will be laid to rest at the Cimitero di Monza, where civic leaders and an AC Monza delegation awaited his arrival.