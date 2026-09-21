Ireland Boycotts Eurovision 2027: RTÉ Confirms Withdrawal

As the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest landscape begins to take shape, Lithuania’s public broadcaster has confirmed it has no plans to boycott the event. This decision stands in stark contrast to Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ, which has announced it will neither participate nor broadcast the competition for the second year.

The Bottom Line Lithuania’s Stance: Lithuania’s public broadcaster has officially confirmed it will not join any boycott of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

Lithuania’s public broadcaster has officially confirmed it will not join any boycott of the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Ireland’s Withdrawal: Ireland’s public broadcaster RTÉ is skipping the 2027 contest entirely, extending its absence from the franchise.

Broadcaster Divergence: Public media networks across Europe are adopting sharply contrasting strategies regarding their continued involvement in the long-running musical competition.

Diverging Paths for Public Broadcasters Across Europe The Eurovision Song Contest has always balanced cultural celebration with delicate geopolitical and institutional realities. As planning ramps up for the 2027 edition, European broadcasting unions are evaluating their participation against domestic pressures, financial realities, and strategic priorities. According to coverage from Liepajniekiem.lv, Lithuania’s public broadcaster has made its position clear, opting out of any boycott initiatives. That pragmatic approach underscores a very different institutional calculus than the one unfolding in Dublin. Irish public service broadcaster RTÉ confirmed that it will sit out the 2027 contest, marking the second year in a row that the nation will be entirely absent from the television event, as reported by LSM.

Weighing the Broadcast Economics and Cultural Stakes For networks, maintaining a presence in Eurovision is tied to both domestic audience engagement and international cultural exchange. According to updates tracked by 1188.lv and Jauns.lv, the decision by RTÉ to bypass consecutive contests places it alongside a select group of nations re-evaluating their relationship with the format.