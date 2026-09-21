Foreign investors repatriating capital from Morocco face complex regulatory hurdles under the 2026 General Exchange Control Instruction (IGOC 2026). While lacking foreign currency financing documentation does not automatically constitute a currency infraction, regulatory bodies scrutinize liquidation proceeds and subsequent maneuvers for potential exchange control violations.

The Regulatory Framework of Term Convertibility

Navigating Moroccan exchange controls requires precision, particularly when foreign investment documentation falls short. According to analysis by Hassan Ouatik, chartered accountant with OEC Paris, the absence of initial foreign currency financing documentation does not render an investment illicit by default. Instead, mechanisms such as Article 175 of the IGOC 2026 allow for the opening of a term-convertible account. This operational pathway accommodates liquidation or cession proceeds when original import-of-capital documentation is missing.

Here is the math: an investor with an initial capital injection valued at 500 000,00 dirhams who later realizes a net liquidation product of 3 millions de dirhams net d’impôt faces distinct administrative hurdles. Article 241 of the instruction outlines the precise process to regularize the convertibility of these proceeds without automatically triggering criminal penalties.

Distinguishing Documentation Deficits from Exchange Infractions

Regulatory authorities draw a sharp line between a simple documentary omission and deliberate maneuvers designed to extract unauthorized financial advantages. An infraction materializes only when an investor executes specific acts aimed at securing convertibility benefits to which the underlying operation is not legally entitled.

Clarity on foreign direct investment (FDI) rules remains vital. Investors must determine whether the initial foreign currency financing actually occurred—leaving only a paper trail missing—or if the capital injection failed to materialize altogether.

The Bottom Line

Regulatory Grace: Article 175 of the IGOC 2026 permits term-convertible accounts for liquidation proceeds even when initial foreign currency documentation is absent.

Article 175 of the IGOC 2026 permits term-convertible accounts for liquidation proceeds even when initial foreign currency documentation is absent. The Core Test: An exchange infraction requires a tangible maneuver or act to secure unauthorized convertibility benefits, not merely a missing document.

An exchange infraction requires a tangible maneuver or act to secure unauthorized convertibility benefits, not merely a missing document. Liability Scope: Legal exposure extends beyond the initial investment value, creating complex liability questions for foreign investors, corporate entities, and local directors.

Assessing the Corpus Delicti in Capital Liquidation

Experts note that it is overly simplistic to limit the scope of an alleged infraction strictly to the initial investment amount, such as a 500 000,00 dirhams baseline. Conversely, treating the entire 3 millions de dirhams net d’impôt net liquidation product as the corpus delicti can also represent an overly rigid interpretation of exchange control enforcement.

Metric / Component Amount (MAD) Regulatory Treatment Initial Investment Baseline 500 000,00 Subject to documentary verification under IGOC 2026 guidelines. Net Liquidation Product 3 millions de dirhams net d’impôt Eligible for term-convertible account routing via Article 175 mechanisms. Potential Infraction Scope Variable Depends on presence of material maneuvers for unauthorized benefits.

Furthermore, liability questions extend directly to corporate governance structures. Investigators examine whether legal responsibility falls primarily upon the foreign investor, the executive leadership of the foreign investor, the local Moroccan operational entity, or its managers.

Strategic Takeaways for Cross-Border Investors

Navigating Morocco’s foreign exchange landscape requires meticulous record-keeping and proactive engagement with authorized intermediaries.