Korea to Tighten Public Bidding Bans for Repeat Collusion Offenders

South Korea Overhauls Public Procurement Rules to Penalize Repeat Antitrust Violations Over a Decade

The South Korean government is significantly tightening penalties for corporate collusion in public tenders. According to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), a regulatory body under the central government, the review window for repeat bid-rigging offenses will expand from five years to ten years, while the penalty point threshold for barring companies from public contracts will drop from above five points down to four points or more, taking effect following an administrative notice period ending October 12, 2026.

The Bottom Line Expanded Horizon: The evaluation period for tracking repeat bid-rigging offenses doubles from 5 years to 10 years.

The evaluation period for tracking repeat bid-rigging offenses doubles from 5 years to 10 years. Lower Threshold: The penalty point trigger for public procurement exclusion drops from above 5 points to 4 points or more, encompassing a wider range of administrative corrective orders.

The penalty point trigger for public procurement exclusion drops from above 5 points to 4 points or more, encompassing a wider range of administrative corrective orders. Transitional Protection: Companies holding legacy penalty points incurred prior to the revised guidelines will benefit from a grandfather clause extending through December 31, 2031.

Decoding the Revised Enforcement Framework

Under current provisions of the National Contract Act, public procurement agencies such as the Public Procurement Service rely on formal requests from the FTC to suspend or restrict specific enterprises from bidding on government projects. Historically, this disqualification mechanism targeted operators whose cumulative penalty points specifically tied to bid-rigging exceeded five points within a strict five-year window.

The newly proposed amendment to the “Guidelines on Requesting Restrictions on Bid Participation for Unfair Joint Acts” fundamentally alters this risk calculus. By extending the lookback window to a full decade and capturing all categories of antitrust violations—rather than strictly limiting the scope to bid-rigging infractions—the regulator is systematically closing compliance loopholes utilized by repeat offenders.

Key Regulatory Adjustments in FTC Procurement Guidelines Metric Previous Framework Revised Framework (Pending 2026) Evaluation Window 5 years 10 years Inclusion Scope Bid-rigging offenses only All types of collusive practices Disqualification Threshold Exceeding 5 points 4 points or more Transitional Cutoff N/A December 31, 2031 (for legacy points)

Calibration of Administrative Penalties

To understand the mechanics of the new four-point threshold, market participants must examine how the FTC assigns administrative scores. Current penalty scales allocate 0.5 points for a warning, 1.0 point for a corrective recommendation, 2.0 points for a formal corrective order, 2.5 points for administrative surcharges (fines), and 3.0 points for criminal referrals (prosecution).

Under the revised standard, a corporate entity that receives a corrective order (2.0 points) and subsequently commits another infraction resulting in a similar corrective order within the newly established 10-year window will instantly cross the 4.0-point threshold.

Market Predictability and Transitional Protections

For businesses carrying penalty points accumulated prior to the enforcement of the revised guidelines, the regulatory body will continue applying legacy rules to any restriction requests filed through December 31, 2031.

Photo: yna.co.kr

The administrative preview period runs through October 12, 2026. During this window, industry stakeholders and corporate legal representatives can submit formal opinions via mail, fax (044-200-5220), or electronic mail ([email protected]) to the FTC, whose detailed documentation remains accessible directly via the official FTC website.