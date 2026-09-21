INDEXO Board Member Madis Toomsalu Invests €400,000 in Company Shares

Madis Toomsalu, a board member of INDEXO (NASDAQ: IDX1R) and former head of LHV Group, acquired 40,000 shares at 10.00 euros per share on September 17, 2026. Representing a 400,000 euro capital commitment, the transaction matches the private placement pricing finalized in August as the Baltic financial firm prepares for its upcoming stock listing in Stockholm.

The Bottom Line Insider Commitment: Board members Madis Toomsalu, Druvis Mūrmanis, and Jānis Pizičs have deployed a combined 400,000 euros into company equity via private placements.

Board members Madis Toomsalu, Druvis Mūrmanis, and Jānis Pizičs have deployed a combined 400,000 euros into company equity via private placements. Regulatory Constraints: The newly acquired shares carry a mandatory three-year lock-up period, backed by a 15% cash compensation incentive upon expiration.

The newly acquired shares carry a mandatory three-year lock-up period, backed by a 15% cash compensation incentive upon expiration. Strategic Horizon: The capital injections coincide with preparations for a dual listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Decoding the Insider Capital Allocation

Corporate insider transactions often serve as a reliable barometer of executive sentiment. Toomsalu’s purchase of 40,000 shares at 10.00 euros per share on September 17, 2026, reflects a valuation threshold that actually exceeds the prevailing market price on Nasdaq Riga. According to corporate filings, Toomsalu’s investment aligns his personal capital structure directly with retail and institutional shareholders as the company navigates its next phase of maturity.

Additional regulatory filings indicate that Toomsalu is not alone in his capital deployment. Two other prominent figures on the IPAS INDEXO board—company co-founder Druvis Mūrmanis and Merito Partners partner Jānis Pizičs—also secured new shares in the private placement totaling a combined 400,000 euros. Mūrmanis and Pizičs executed their transactions through private corporate entities, SIA “Dziela” and SIA “BWCA” respectively.

The cumulative effect of these transactions prompted the Latvian Business Register to officially register an increase in INDEXO’s share capital by 40,000 euros on August 8, 2026, bringing the total registered share capital to 10,561,531 euros. These ordinary dematerialized shares carry a nominal value of 1.00 euro each and hold identical voting and dividend rights to existing equity.

Structure of the Three-Year Lock-Up Agreement

Market watchers evaluating liquidity risk must account for the strict transfer restrictions governing these newly issued blocks. Approved during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on July 1, 2026, the terms mandate a strict three-year atsavināšanas ierobežojums (lock-up) preventing the board members from selling or transferring the shares.

To offset the liquidity penalty tied to this multi-year holding period, the corporate structure includes a compensatory mechanism. Upon the successful conclusion of the three-year lock-up window, the share custodians are entitled to receive a 15% cash compensation payout calculated directly from their initial invested capital sum.

Metric / Parameter Details Transaction Date September 17, 2026 Shares Acquired by Toomsalu 40,000 ordinary shares Acquisition Price 10.00 euros per share Total Toomsalu Investment 400,000 euros Lock-Up Period 3 years (Approved July 1, 2026) Post-Lock-Up Compensation 15% return on invested capital

Bridging to the Stockholm Listing Strategy

This internal capital mobilization arrives as INDEXO advances its roadmap toward a planned secondary listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. The groundwork for this international expansion was reinforced in July 2026, when the firm completed a closed share placement successfully raising 1,85 million euros from Swedish and international institutional backers, including prominent investors Alexander af Jochnick and Seumas Dawes.

Photo: rigatv.com

“Pēdējo gadu laikā INDEXO ir pierādījis spēju mainīt novecojušas tradīcijas Latvijas finanšu nozarē, vienlaikus radot taustāmu ieguvumu klientiem,” stated Madis Toomsalu regarding the strategic trajectory. “Uzskatu, ka uzņēmums ir labi sagatavots nākamajam izaugsmes posmam, un šis ieguldījums atspoguļo tā ilgtermiņa potenciālu.”

With a professional background spanning leadership roles at AS LHV Group, AS LHV Pank, and LHV UK, Toomsalu brings institutional governance experience to INDEXO’s banking and asset management divisions.