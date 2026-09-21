Nurse-Turned-Cheerleader Saves Fan from Cardiac Arrest at Soccer Match

The Dramatic Life-Saving Rescue at the Zhenjiang “Su Chao” Fixture

On September 19, 2026, during the final home fixture of the "Su Chao" league where Zhenjiang defeated Lianyungang 2-0, an emergency unfolded in the stands.

Fantasy & Market Impact

From Supporter Leader to Emergency Responder in the Stands

The incident occurred roughly 30 minutes into the fixture. Lu Yuan stood on the front row of the stands, holding a microphone and facing the supporters as she directed chants, when she noticed an unusual commotion a few rows ahead. Spotting a fallen fan, she abandoned her equipment and rushed directly to the scene, according to reports from Jiaohuidian News.

Upon initial assessment, Lu identified cyanosis in the patient’s lips and face, a complete absence of carotid pulses, and urinary incontinence. Recognizing the acute onset of cardiac arrest, she immediately cleared bystanders and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a flat surface while shouting for stadium medical assistance and an emergency dispatch.

Match and Emergency Response Summary (September 19, 2026) Metric / Event Details Fixture Zhenjiang vs. Lianyungang (“Su Chao” League) Match Result Zhenjiang 2 – 0 Lianyungang Emergency Subject Male fan, approximately 50 years of age (Zhang) Key Responder Lu Yuan (Supporter leader & nurse at Jiangsu University Affiliated Hospital) Interventions CPR, Manual Resuscitation, Red Cross & Blue Sky Rescue AED Deployment

Community Coordination and the Pink Human Corridor

After nearly five minutes of continuous chest compressions without immediate restoration of spontaneous circulation, Lu proceeded with rescue breaths. Shortly thereafter, personnel from the Red Cross and the Blue Sky Rescue team arrived on-site equipped with an AED. Through coordinated, rotational rescue efforts, the patient eventually began coughing, regained pupillary response, and showed returning signs of respiration.

Supporters clad in Zhenjiang’s pink home jerseys formed a human chain to establish a clear pathway from the stands to the waiting ambulance, ensuring rapid transfer to the medical facility. Following the successful stretcher transfer, Lu returned to the front row to resume her duties as the supporter leader, ensuring the team’s home atmosphere remained intact through the final whistle.

Post-Match Recovery and the Second Birthday

Later that evening, Lu confirmed that the patient—identified as a dedicated supporter named Zhang—had undergone successful surgical intervention at her hospital. On the morning of September 21, 2026, Zhang and his family visited Lu at her workplace to express their direct gratitude, with Zhang remarking that September 19 had effectively become his second birthday.

Reflecting on the collective effort, Lu emphasized that the successful outcome relied on the cooperation between the local Red Cross, rescue volunteers, and the surrounding supporters.