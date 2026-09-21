Vaughn Taylor’s Lesson Leads to Teen’s First Hole-in-One at Pebble Beach

At the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach, 17-year-old First Tee division competitor Angelina Booan transformed her tournament experience after receiving a spontaneous 90-minute private swing lesson from her PGA Tour playing partner, Vaughn Taylor, culminating in the first hole-in-one of her golf career.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Morning Text That Changed a Pebble Beach Run In the long and storied history of golf at Pebble Beach, few practice sessions have altered a competitor’s trajectory quite as swiftly as the one shared between Vaughn Taylor and 17-year-old amateur Angelina Booan. Competing in the First Tee Division of the PGA Tour Champions event, Booan opened her Saturday morning with an unexpected mobile notification. According to coverage from Golf.com, Taylor—her assigned professional playing partner for the week—sent a direct text message inviting her to meet him on the driving range. Taylor had spent the better part of the previous day quietly cataloging swing observations during their Friday opening round. However, as he noted in interviews with Golf.com, he wrestled with hesitation before reaching out. “This is a big event for a junior golfer, especially playing at Pebble Beach,” Taylor explained, admitting he feared loading her mind with excessive mechanical thoughts.

An Intensive 90-Minute Range Breakdown When Booan met Taylor on the range around 10 a.m., the casual invitation quickly evolved into a rigorous, hands-on diagnostic session. What Booan initially anticipated would be a brief greeting expanded into a full 90-minute technical overhaul. The duo immediately diagnosed minor maintenance habits before tackling macro swing mechanics. Taylor instructed his young partner on the necessity of clearing debris from her iron grooves to ensure proper ball compression and spin rates. From there, they targeted her driver swing—described by Taylor as a “beautiful, dynamic” motion—which was inadvertently generating excessive length in her backswing for irons and wedges. Under Taylor’s direct guidance, Booan executed an immediate mechanical shortening of her swing arc. “That was the coolest part, how fast she changed it,” Taylor observed.

The Miraculous Twist at the 12th Hole The fruit of that morning instruction materialized rapidly on the course. As detailed in accounts from Golf.com, the moment of magic occurred when the pair reached the 12th hole, a short par-3 testing players with coastal wind conditions. Booan stepped up to a shot measured at 107 yards, adjusted to 117 yards to account for the wind, and pulled her pitching wedge. Following Taylor’s technical advice from earlier that morning, Booan carefully cleaned her club grooves before addressing the ball. Her strike was pure. The ball landed just behind the hole, grabbed the green, and spun backward into the cup for her first career hole-in-one. Reflecting on the unforgettable sequence, Booan shared her excitement: “I shot it at 107, but we agreed that it was probably playing longer with the wind… I took out my pitching wedge, and I cleaned the grooves, and then it landed an inch away from the hole and… it went in.”

Tournament Statistics & Event Context Metric / Detail Tournament Context Event Name PURE Insurance Championship Venue Pebble Beach / Spyglass Hill Featured Amateur Angelina Booan (Age 17, First Tee Division) PGA Tour Professional Vaughn Taylor Key Shot Milestone First-ever career hole-in-one on a par-3