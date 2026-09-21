Vélez Beats Tigre 3-2 to Reach Top of Annual Table

Vélez Sarsfield secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Tigre at the Estadio José Amalfitani, courtesy of a last-minute volley by Ronaldo Martínez. The September 20, 2026 fixture saw the Fortín twice take the lead only to be pegged back, before sealing three crucial points in the Torneo Clausura and the annual standings.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Tactical Breakdown and the Battle in Liniers

But the Matador refused to fold. Tigre engineered a sophisticated collective buildup in the second half that dismantled the Vélez low-block. Jabes Saralegui slipped a clever ball through the defensive lines, allowing Ignacio Russo to finish first-time past the goalkeeper to level the score at 1-1.

The Youth Movement and Agonizing Finishes

Barros Schelotto’s side absorbed the equalizer without panicking, quickly reasserting control through technical execution in the final third.

Yet, Tigre’s tactical adjustments kept the pressure high. The visitors clawed their way back once more when substitute Jerónimo Dómina capitalized on a defensive lapse to make it 2-2, seemingly locking in a shared point as regulation wound down.

Match Statistic / Event Vélez Sarsfield Tigre Final Score 3 2 Key Goalscorers Ronaldo Martínez (2), Juan Cruz Policella Ignacio Russo, Jerónimo Dómina Tactical Formation Notes High-press, central overload Fluid buildup, second-half counter

The Late Masterstroke

With the match hanging in the balance during stoppage time, Vélez launched one final wave of attacks. The tape shows the relentless pressure paying off in the dying seconds. Ronaldo Martínez found himself unmarked on the edge of the box and met a dropping cross with a thunderous first-time volley. The strike ripped past the keeper, sparking wild celebrations at the José Amalfitani.

Photo: catamarcactual.com.ar

Ultimately, this 3-2 thriller demonstrates Vélez’s resilience under pressure and maintains their elite positioning in the domestic landscape. As the Clausura intensifies, the Fortín’s blend of veteran execution and academy upside provides a formidable blueprint for success.

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