Poiray Ma Première Guilloché Dial: Review & Price

Priced at €2,200, this quartz-powered luxury timepiece retains its iconic Art Deco godron architecture while introducing dynamic light-reflective surface textures and a 10-strap interchangeability ecosystem.

Engineering the Art Deco Silhouette and Guilloché Texture

Ever since François Hérail and Michel Ermelin founded the Parisian jewelry house in 1975, and subsequently unveiled the Ma Première line in 1987, the brand has leaned heavily into architectural geometry. The new reference 41523 respects that blueprint. The case measures 27mm in height, 23mm in width, and maintains an ultra-slim 6mm profile. According to official brand specifications, this minimalist thickness is achieved through the use of a reliable quartz movement, prioritizing a flush fit on the wrist over mechanical complexity.

The core structural update rests on the dial itself. The silver guilloché pattern features lines radiating directly from the center toward the outer edge. This creates shifting visual depths when the wrist moves, contrasting against the flat, satin finishes of older iterations. Two slender brass hands sweep across the face, while the classic Poiray logo sits cleanly in the upper portion without secondary complications cluttering the design.

Protected by a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, the stainless steel chassis is water-resistant up to 5 ATM (50 meters). The signature horizontal and vertical godrons frame the perimeter, maintaining structural continuity with nearly four decades of watchmaking heritage.

The Ten-Strap Interchangeable Ecosystem

Hardware versatility remains a cornerstone of the Ma Première collection. The watch utilizes a proprietary click-spring opening system designed by Poiray, enabling rapid strap swaps without specialized tools. For this new reference, the brand rolls out ten distinct strap configurations tailored for varied aesthetic preferences.

The collection spans multiple material profiles:

Classic leathers: Navy blue patent calfskin, black patent calfskin, and cherry red patent calfskin.

Earthy and vibrant tones: Gold saddle calfskin, linden green saddle calfskin, and orange saddle calfskin.

Textured exotics: Gold goat leather with a lizard finish, black alligator, and beige lizard.

Metallic options: A steel “grain de riz” (rice grain) metal bracelet.

Pairing the guilloché dial with the steel grain de riz bracelet blurs the line between traditional timekeeping and fine jewelry. Conversely, swapping in a vibrant orange or cherry calfskin strap immediately pulls the accessory into a contemporary fashion space.

Market Positioning and Availability

By choosing to update the surface treatment rather than tamper with the case proportions, Poiray has modernized its flagship design without alienating collectors invested in its Art Deco roots.