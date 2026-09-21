TV4 Unveils New Sveriges mästerkock Jury Lineup for 2027

TV4 has revealed a brand new three-person jury lineup for the upcoming 2027 season of Sveriges mästerkock, bringing together Tom Sjöstedt, Niklas Ekstedt, and Tina Nordström following Mischa Billing’s departure after more than a decade on the cooking show.

When Sveriges mästerkock returns to screens across Sweden on TV4 and TV4 Play in 2027, the long-running culinary competition will feature a completely reimagined judging panel. The upcoming season unites three of the country’s most prominent food profiles in a brand-new configuration.

A New Jury Lineup Combining Experience and Nordic Gastronomy

The newly announced trio consists of Tom Sjöstedt, Niklas Ekstedt, and Tina Nordström. According to network announcements, the selection brings together individuals who have all previously contributed to the franchise, merging the expertise of the show’s recent judging teams.

It feels so fun to welcome Tom, Niklas, and Tina to the jury for Sveriges mästerkock 2027. Recognized, engaged profiles, with wonderful energy and a genuine passion for food. And to say the least, an exciting and tough challenge for our contestants whose dream is to become a new Swedish star in Swedish cooking. Martin Nygren, Executive Producer for Sveriges mästerkock, via TV4

The Background of Mischa Billing’s Exit and Jury Changes

The restructuring follows the departure of sommelier Mischa Billing, who stepped down from the judging table after more than ten years on the program. Billing previously indicated an intention to scale back her demanding work schedule upon turning 60, seeking greater freedom to pursue other projects following the completion of the celebrity edition in September.

Photo: Aftonbladet

Prior to the official casting announcement, Per Morberg—who sat on the panel during the program’s first year and medverkat between 2011 and 2013—publicly expressed interest in making a television comeback, stating in an email to TV4 Nyheterna that he remained available for the role, though network representatives have not yet made an offer.

Profiling the New Culinary Panelists

Tom Sjöstedt: One of Sweden’s most meriterade kockar, known for a high culinary level and strong engagement for Swedish gastronomy.

One of Sweden’s most meriterade kockar, known for a high culinary level and strong engagement for Swedish gastronomy. Niklas Ekstedt: Made himself internationally known through his celebrated work with Nordic cooking and innovative culinary concepts.

Made himself internationally known through his celebrated work with Nordic cooking and innovative culinary concepts. Tina Nordström: One of Sweden’s most popular tv-kockar, praised for her energy, culinary joy, and ability to inspire people to cook at home.

While Nordström formed part of the judging panel alongside Tommy Myllymäki and Tom Sjöstedt in the spring, the 2027 season pairs her and Sjöstedt alongside Ekstedt in a brand-new configuration.

Photo: TV4

What to Watch Next as Production Prepares for 2027

As production ramps up for the upcoming cycle, television executives have yet to clarify whether the broadcasting schedule will maintain both spring and autumn installments, or what roles previous jury members such as Tommy Myllymäki and Thomas Sjögren might hold. Viewers can expect the fresh judging panel to make their debut when Sveriges mästerkock premieres in 2027.