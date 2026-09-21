Broncos’ Sutton and Singleton Call Out Jaguars After 20-13 Win

Following a tense 20-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High, members of the Denver Broncos vocalized their frustrations regarding the opposition, touching on everything from early-game execution to the physical nature of the matchup. The hard-fought win on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, improved Denver’s record to 1-1 and provided a much-needed sigh of relief for Broncos Country following a difficult opening week.

The triumph was anchored by a resilient defensive performance that stood tall when pressured, particularly during a critical sequence early in the third quarter when Jacksonville threatened from the 3-yard line. Instead of breaking, Vance Joseph’s unit delivered a crucial red-zone stop followed by an interception from cornerback Riley Moss, igniting a string of 17 unanswered points that secured the home victory.

Flushing the Prime-Time Disappointment

The path to Sunday’s turnaround began moments after a brutal 31-10 prime-time defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Rather than adhering to the traditional 24-hour rule, the Broncos defense opted for an accelerated reset, with players reviewing game tape on their iPads during the team bus ride before leaving the parking lot. According to linebacker Alex Singleton, the initial viewing made the mistakes clear.

“It was embarrassing and we knew it was,” Singleton said, noting that the defensive breakdowns ultimately boiled down to basic fundamentals like tackling. By the time the charter flight touched down in Denver shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Singleton and Vance Joseph had already aligned on a simple directive in the parking lot: bring the unit together and execute their brand of football.

Defensive Resilience Under Pressure

That resilience was tested repeatedly against a dynamic Jacksonville offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After giving up a 72-yard touchdown drive in the first half—highlighted by a 32-yard reception by Parker Washington—the Broncos defense locked down. They turned away three separate trips into scoring territory, which included a missed 54-yard field goal attempt in the final quarter.

“We believe in what we’re running,” Singleton said regarding the tactical adjustments made early in the second quarter. Head coach Sean Payton praised the unit’s resolve, while All-Pro defensive tackle Zach Allen dismissed early-season panic from outside observers. “We’ve been proving that for the past three years now,” Allen noted, pointing out that slow starts have become a familiar four-year trend for the team. “It was kind of funny how everybody was freaking out after one game. Luckily we got back on track today.”

What Comes Next for Denver

With their early-season momentum restored, the Broncos will look to build upon this defensive foundation as they prepare for their upcoming schedule. We invite you to share your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance in the comments below.