WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Honored With Statue at Crypto.com Arena

On Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, Los Angeles Sparks legend Lisa Leslie became the first woman to have her own statue unveiled outside of Crypto.com Arena, cementing her monumental status in basketball history alongside iconic Lakers figures like Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

The ceremony brought together basketball royalty on the famous Star Plaza in downtown Los Angeles. Leslie, a native of Compton, spent her entire 13-year WNBA career with the Sparks, dominating the hardwood from 1997 to 2009. She led the franchise to back-to-back WNBA championships in 2001 and 2002, earning induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bronze Immortality Among Lakers Legends

Standing tall in the heart of Los Angeles sports history, Lisa Leslie’s likeness is the 15th overall statue placed outside the downtown arena. During her speech, she remarked to the gathered crowd, “I have the opportunity to be amongst legends I respect… I’m right across from my little baby brother Kobe. … I’m right by Magic.”

Reflecting on her initial reaction to the sculpture during the unveiling, Leslie joked, “I was so worried I didn’t want to look like a linebacker up here. … I wanted to make sure this statue was a perfect blend of fearlessness and the competitor that I was.” She also noted the careful attention paid to her personal style, adding that she made sure the figure captured her signature polished look. “I wore my ribbons, I had my nails polished, which y’all can’t see, but the girl got her polish on because I never wanted the boys or the men to think that I was a boy,” she explained.

Magic Johnson praised the milestone during the event, stating, “The history-making is what I’m really impressed with.” Former Sparks head coach Michael Cooper, who spent seven seasons at the helm during Leslie’s career, shared his unvarnished assessment with Nitecast Media, declaring, “It’s about time. She’s the greatest WNBA player to have played the game.”

A Pioneering Career of Firsts

Leslie’s resume is defined by staggering achievements that laid the groundwork for modern women’s professional basketball. Over 363 career games, she averaged 17.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, earning eight All-WNBA First Team selections and eight All-Star nods. She rewrote the record books in 2001 by becoming the first player in WNBA history to sweep all three MVP honors in a single season—claiming the All-Star Game MVP, the regular-season MVP, and the Finals MVP.

Her deep roots in Southern California stretch back to her prep days at Morningside High School in Inglewood, followed by four standout collegiate years with the USC women’s basketball program. Beyond her traditional scoring and rebounding dominance, Leslie became the first woman to dunk in a WNBA regular-season game. Alongside Sue Bird, Leslie stands as one of only two players in WNBA history to be honored with a statue by her respective franchise.

Eyes on Future Ownership

Even with her playing days long behind her, Leslie’s ambitions within the sport remain active. During a press conference following Sunday’s ceremony, she revealed her aspirations to return to the business side of basketball. “I want to be back in ownership positions,” Leslie stated. “I want to be back in an investment position. That would be great.”

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Leslie is no stranger to the league’s front offices. She previously held a minority ownership stake in the Sparks after joining the Williams Group Holding in 2011, making her the first former WNBA player to purchase an ownership stake in a WNBA team. She maintained that role until 2014, when the group sold its controlling stake to the current ownership group that includes Magic Johnson and Mark Walter. During Sunday’s press availability, Leslie even offered a playful nudge to Johnson, jokingly telling him to pick up the phone regarding potential future business ventures together.

As her bronze likeness greets thousands of fans entering Crypto.com Arena daily, Lisa Leslie’s enduring legacy is officially cast in stone. What do you think is the next major milestone for women’s basketball representation in professional sports arenas? Let’s talk about it in the comments below.