Houthi Attacks on Saudi Arabia May Trigger Pakistan’s Mecca Defence Pact

The newly expanded Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan has raised urgent questions regarding whether Islamabad is legally or politically obligated to enter the Yemen conflict. Following recent Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi territory, Pakistani defense officials insist the mutual defense pact could be triggered by unprovoked aggression, testing the nation’s fragile geopolitical and economic balance.

The Evolution of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

Signed originally as a bilateral understanding between Riyadh and Islamabad, the security architecture underwent a critical transformation in August. Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan formally broadened the pact into the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. According to regional reports, the treaty operates on a collective security principle comparable to NATO, stipulating that an armed attack on one signatory constitutes an aggression against all three.

Photo: theguardian.com

Here is why that matters right now. The ink had barely dried before the fragile truce in Yemen collapsed under renewed hostilities. Earlier this month, Houthi forces launched aggressive missile and drone volleys targeting southern Saudi Arabia and critical infrastructure, leaving dozens injured. Because the agreement mandates joint deterrence against external threats, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated publicly that continued attacks could activate Islamabad’s treaty obligations.

Weighing Military Capabilities and Regional Realities

To understand the sheer weight of this pact, look at the numbers. Data from the 2026 Global Firepower Index indicates that the combined forces of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan command nearly 1.4 million active personnel, alongside roughly 3,400 military aircraft, 6,000 tanks, and over 340 naval vessels. Saudi Arabia possesses advanced military hardware, yet it lacks the seasoned counter-insurgency warfare experience required to subdue resilient Houthi fighters. Pakistan’s armed forces, battle-tested along rugged domestic and regional frontiers, represent a formidable asset.

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But there is a catch. Publicly, Pakistani leaders project absolute solidarity with Riyadh. Privately, however, Islamabad’s defense establishment harbors profound reservations. Ayesha Siddiqa, a defence analyst and senior fellow at King’s College London, noted that Pakistani leadership may not have fully calculated the immediate regional pressures and the risk of deploying troops into active Middle Eastern theaters so soon after signing.

Signatory Nation Active Military Personnel Key Pact Commitments Saudi Arabia Active personnel Joint defense Pakistan Active personnel Troop deployment, military training, mutual defense activation Turkiye Active personnel Joint defense

The Economic Lifeline and the Tehran Dilemma

Foreign policy decisions rarely detach from fiscal survival. Pakistan remains heavily dependent on Saudi financial lifelines, including multi-billion-dollar loans and investments designed to stabilize its fragile domestic economy. Refusing a direct Riyadh-led activation of the Mecca Pact could imperil this essential economic relationship.

Photo: themunicheye.com

At the same time, direct military intervention against the Iran-aligned Houthis carries severe diplomatic blowback. Before the broader U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier in the year, Islamabad had maintained delicate diplomatic ties with Tehran, even utilizing those channels to push for ceasefires. Siding unconditionally with Saudi Arabia in an active theater against Houthi forces risks entangling Pakistan deeper into a multi-front sectarian proxy war, compounding the country’s ongoing security burdens along its western borders.

The Diplomatic Crossroads Ahead

As security councils in Islamabad, Riyadh, and Ankara review the fallout from the latest southern strikes, the operational boundaries of the Mecca Pact remain untested. While senior ministers assert an unconditional commitment to Saudi security, the practical reality of committing frontline combat troops to Yemen presents a sobering dilemma.

Pakistan News: Khawaja Asif Agrees To Implement 'Mecca Pact' After Saudis Intercept Houthi Drone

How far Islamabad will stretch its military commitments without destabilizing its own internal security remains the defining foreign policy question for the region this autumn. Do you think collective defense pacts inevitably drag regional partners into unwinnable proxy wars, or are they essential for deterrence? Let us know your perspective as these diplomatic developments unfold.