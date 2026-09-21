67 Pall Mall to Open First Mainland China Wine Club in Shanghai

London-based private members’ wine club 67 Pall Mall is preparing to launch its first mainland China outpost in Shanghai, defying a broader economic slowdown and tightening local restrictions on alcohol consumption. Founder and CEO Grant Ashton is steering the brand into a century-old French Renaissance-style garden mansion in the historic Xuhui District, betting on resilient high-end demand.

Inside the Grand Mansion on Donghu Road

The upcoming Shanghai venue occupies No. 7 Donghu Road, a century-old structure known locally as the Grand Mansion or “大公馆.” Built in 1925, the former diplomatic compound has historically hosted notable political figures, including U.S. President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai. Spanning roughly 1,330 square meters, the space is undergoing major renovations to fit the club’s signature layout.

Unlike the brand’s footprints in Singapore or Melbourne, the Shanghai location will omit the traditional wine tower. Instead, according to club leadership, the multi-story interior will feature a Grand Salon, a whisky bar, a sunlit Greenhouse facing a manicured garden, and multiple private dining rooms designed to match local dining customs.

Grant Ashton pointed to the property’s architectural alignment with European wine regions. “In terms of architecture, it’s closer to Beaune, partly because it’s in the French Concession area,” Ashton explained in early coverage by The Drinks Business, highlighting the tree-lined avenues of Shanghai’s historic French Concession district.

But the aesthetic appeal arrives amid a complex regulatory climate.

Navigating Regulatory Headwinds and Consumption Shifts

The mainland expansion coincides with a challenging macro environment for hospitality. Fine dining establishments across Shanghai have faced closures, consumer confidence remains subdued, and official directives have tightened scrutiny over alcohol consumption within public and private sectors.

Despite these pressures, leadership remains undeterred. “Whatever the economic weather, there’s always demand for great wine,” Ashton noted in an interview with Vino Joy News, emphasizing that the club’s membership model differs fundamentally from standard high-end restaurants.

Photo: thedrinksbusiness.com

To insulate against supply chain hurdles and high import duties, the club is deploying a distinct financial structure. Membership pricing has launched with pre-opening rates set at CNY 14,000 annually with zero joining fees—substantially lower than the post-launch rates of CNY 50,000 for annual dues and CNY 25,000 for joining fees. In exchange for higher upfront member commitments, the club plans to offer wines at minimal markups from a catalogue spanning over 5,000 bottles and 1,000 selections available by the glass.

The club is also capping its local membership pool at 1,500 individuals in a city of over 22 million residents, aiming to build a tight-knit community of collectors.

Membership Tier / Detail Pre-Opening Phase Post-Launch Phase Standard Annual Fee CNY 14,000 (£1,445) CNY 50,000 (£5,161) Joining Fee CNY 0 (Waived) CNY 25,000 (£2,580) Total Club Capacity Capped at 1,500 members Wine Program Scope 5,000 total bottles; 1,000 wines by the glass

Championing Regional Vintages on a Global Stage

Beyond pouring international labels, the Shanghai venue aims to serve as a launchpad for domestic winemakers. The wine program intends to feature an extensive selection of Chinese labels, building on previous international collaborations with the Wynn’s Signature Chinese Wine Awards and promotional bar residencies in Hong Kong.

Photo: vino-joy.com

“The world is taking notice of the prowess of Chinese wine, and 67 Pall Mall is perfectly positioned to advocate for China’s rise as a globally recognised wine region,” noted Richard Hemming MW, the club’s head of wine for Asia, in statements reported by The Drinks Business.

By pairing international classics with domestic productions alongside a menu blending Chinese regional cuisine with European dishes, the club hopes to anchor itself within Shanghai’s sophisticated culinary community. As the venture prepares to open, with an anticipated date in mid-2026, it will test whether targeted member loyalty can successfully navigate shifting economic tides in one of the world’s most competitive metropolitan markets.