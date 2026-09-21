Snoop Dogg and E-40’s Cognac Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Snoop Dogg’s favorite Thanksgiving mashed potatoes rely on two unconventional ingredients: Cognac and mayonnaise, which work together to add a sweet, tangy edge. Featured in his 2023 cookbook “Goon with the Spoon,” co-authored with E-40, the recipe requires reducing the brandy first to burn off the alcohol before mashing.

The Bottom Line The Cookbook Connection: The recipe appears in “Goon with the Spoon,” Snoop Dogg’s 2023 culinary collaboration with West Coast rap pioneer E-40.

The recipe appears in “Goon with the Spoon,” Snoop Dogg’s 2023 culinary collaboration with West Coast rap pioneer E-40. The Technique: Cooks must boil the potatoes, remove them, and cook down the Cognac in the same pot to eliminate the alcohol before incorporating the remaining ingredients.

Cooks must boil the potatoes, remove them, and cook down the Cognac in the same pot to eliminate the alcohol before incorporating the remaining ingredients. The Flavor Profile: Hennessy provides a sweet backdrop, while mayonnaise cuts through the richness with a tangy finish.

From West Coast Hip-Hop to Culinary Collaborations

Growing up in Los Angeles during the peak of ’90s West Coast hip-hop, few fans would have predicted that Snoop Dogg and E-40’s biggest modern joint venture would be a cookbook. That initial solo effort paved the way for their 2023 follow-up, which packed nearly 70 distinct recipes.

Here is the kicker. While traditional holiday sides keep things straightforward with butter and heavy cream, this particular dish demands a bit more kitchen chemistry. Snoop told People that these spiked potatoes are his absolute favorite way to eat the holiday staple, though they require significantly more prep work than standard weeknight spuds.

The Science of Spiking Your Sides

Standard mashed potatoes require a simple boil-and-mash process. However, introducing a liquor like Cognac completely shifts the culinary math. Because the recipe relies on brandy—specifically Hennessy, according to Snoop’s preferred specs—the cooking process must account for the alcohol content.

Cooks must remove the boiled potatoes from the pot, then use that exact same vessel to reduce the Cognac for a few minutes. This crucial step burns off the harsh alcohol, leaving behind only the deep, sweet flavor notes of the brandy. Once the reduction reaches a sauce-like consistency, mayonnaise goes into the mix to cook down further before the potatoes return to the pot for final mashing.

An Unlikely Pair Rooted in Pop Culture History

Pairing mayonnaise with Cognac sounds jarring at first glance, but Snoop is no stranger to unconventional culinary pairings. The rap icon famously joined forces with domestic guru Martha Stewart back in 2008 on “The Martha Stewart Show.” During that initial appearance, Snoop memorably poked fun at a stand mixer, shouting, “We in the hood. We like yap, yap, yap, yap,” while mimicking a manual potato masher on YouTube.

That television chemistry eventually blossomed into a lasting friendship, joint television ventures, and shared cookbook projects. Much like Snoop and Stewart’s unexpected alliance, the pairing of rich Cognac and tangy mayonnaise creates a balanced flavor profile where opposing forces attract. The sweetness of the brandy meets its match in the acidity of the mayo, proving that high-end culinary rules are meant to be broken.

Culinary Evolution: Snoop Dogg’s Publishing Timeline Project Title Release Year Key Collaborator / Focus From Crook to Cook 2018 Solo debut cookbook featuring platinum recipes Goon with the Spoon 2023 Co-authored with E-40 (nearly 70 recipes, including Cognac potatoes)

Why Celebrity Cookbooks Still Dominate Publishing

Whether you are brave enough to try Hennessy and mayo in your holiday starches or just here for the pop culture crossover, it is clear that Snoop’s kitchen rules remain entirely his own.

Photo: diningandcooking.com

Would you dare to swap your standard butter and cream for Snoop’s Cognac and mayonnaise reduction this holiday season? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.