Patricia Urquiola Designs Baluar: Effe’s New Bastion-Inspired Sauna and Hammam Collection

Unveiled as a wellness architecture inspired by medieval fortifications, the Baluar collection by designer Patricia Urquiola for manufacturer Effe merges a sauna and hammam into a compact, modular structure.

Architectural Lineage Meets Thermal Engineering

When industrial design crosses paths with high-performance thermal architecture, the resulting structural engineering requires absolute precision. Patricia Urquiola’s Baluar collection for Effe, documented in reports from Designboom on August 6, 2026, draws its conceptual baseline from an unexpected historical antecedent: the medieval bastion. This defensive fortification architecture, characterized by solid, protective masonry looking outward while sheltering what lies within, is reinterpreted as an intimate domestic and commercial sanctuary.

“We had the intuition and courage to push the boundaries of convention,” explains Marco Borghetti, CEO of Effe, highlighting how the collaboration reimagines saunas and Turkish baths as actual elements of interior architecture rather than isolated utility boxes. The system relies on a modular layout framework, giving spatial designers the freedom to deploy standalone configurations or interconnected modules.

Materials, Lighting, and the Thermal Envelope

Engineering a dual-purpose sauna and hammam environment demands rigorous material selection to withstand extreme humidity and temperature differentials without warping or off-gassing. Baluar utilizes heat-treated lime wood cladding across its exterior surfaces. This timber is milled with narrow vertical grooves, a design choice that introduces surface kinetic movement and emphasizes the monolithic, vertical presence of the structure.

Inside the enclosure, lighting ceases to be an afterthought. Controlled illumination emanates from the top of the cabin, establishing a subdued psychological mood while amplifying the cocooning effect of the minimalist walls. According to project disclosures, this deliberate shadow management and constrained lux level are engineered to induce a physiological state of slowing down, aligning the spatial experience with restorative wellness practices.

“Baluar is inspired by an ancient structure, the medieval bastion, that looks outwards but offers shelter within its walls,” notes Patricia Urquiola. The designer wanted to forge a compact, archetypal geometry capable of adapting to diverse environments while maintaining a forceful aesthetic signature.

Scalability and Ecosystem Integration

From an infrastructural standpoint, Baluar bridges the gap between bespoke residential luxury and high-traffic commercial spa design. The modularity of the collection allows for flexible scaling. It can operate as an isolated stand-alone unit in a minimalist apartment or be integrated directly into expansive spa facilities alongside existing architectural elements.

Photo: archiproducts.com

Marco Borghetti emphasizes that the partnership has allowed the brand to tackle new construction challenges while redefining how wellness rituals integrate into contemporary spatial projects. By treating aesthetics as a non-negotiable pillar of the therapeutic experience, Effe and Urquiola have established a new benchmark for how hardware-heavy spa systems interface with interior design.