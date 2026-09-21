Polymarkets Rush to Grow Left a Door Wide Open For Fraudsters

During a frantic few weeks in February 2026, regulated prediction market Polymarket US faced an attempted stolen-card fraud scheme reaching at least $10 million. Despite payment processor alarms and elevated rejection rates, Chief Executive Shayne Coplan urged staff to prioritize growth and absorb regulatory penalties later, according to a Wall Street Journal investigation.

The prediction market sector has experienced breakneck expansion, but Polymarket’s rapid push into the United States brought severe operational strain. The platform entered the regulated U.S. market after its parent company paid roughly $112 million for a licensed exchange and converted it into an American venue, backed by an Amended Order of Designation from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Traders quickly deposited more than $500 million on the new product, according to individuals familiar with the matter. Eager to strip friction from the beta product while Discord channels filled with user complaints about slow withdrawals, leadership relaxed internal controls just as bad actors launched a massive assault.

Stolen Debit Cards Flood the Platform in a $10 Million Fraud Surge

In February 2026, fraudsters linked stolen debit cards to thousands of freshly minted Polymarket US accounts, funded wagers, and attempted to pull their winnings onto clean cards or separate accounts they controlled. Payment firm Checkout.com, which processes debit-card deposits for the platform, flagged the activity immediately. At the peak of the attack, Checkout.com classified more than 80% of the deposits it handled for Polymarket as fraudulent, standing in stark contrast to an industry benchmark of roughly 1%.

Photo: The Block

The assault was driven primarily by a handful of actors. About seven users directed the bulk of the activity, with a single user attempting approximately 4,000 separate deposits. To speed up payouts amid legitimate customer backlogs, The Block noted that Polymarket executives scrapped a standard financial-industry safeguard. The abandoned rule required funds deposited from a specific payment method to be withdrawn back to that same instrument, a common control designed to block stolen-card cashing. Several Polymarket employees warned that removing the requirement could open a clear money-laundering path, but executives maintained that other protocols were sufficient.

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Internal Resistance and the Push for Growth at All Costs

When compliance personnel brought the alarming surge to Chief Executive Shayne Coplan, his response stunned his own staff. Current and former employees described the reaction as emblematic of a broader corporate posture prioritizing growth over risk management. People familiar with the exchange reported that the compliance team was floored when Coplan instructed them to keep growing and pay a fine if regulators eventually caught on.

Photo: finance.biggo.com

Former regulatory officials interviewed regarding the incident expressed astonishment at the episode’s scale and management’s internal reaction, noting it departed sharply from standard operating procedure in regulated financial sectors. Former CFTC enforcement lawyer Joe Konizeski emphasized the severity of the operational failure.

Joe Konizeski, a former CFTC enforcement lawyer, said that in the regulated space this kind of failure does not occur, and that firms handling customer money are expected to verify sources and maintain proper controls.

Executive Departures, External Investigations, and Remediation

The fallout from the fraud wave triggered profound leadership turnover. In April 2026, Andrew Clifford, the Chief Compliance Officer of Polymarket US, resigned after submitting a lengthy report detailing the platform’s fraud vulnerabilities to executives. Shortly afterward, Polymarket fired Justin Hertzberg, the Chief Executive of its United States division, while the heads of American regulation and Anti-Money Laundering also departed.

Polymarket's Rush to Grow Left a Door Wide Open for Fraudsters

Fraud rates remained elevated for months after February before gradually returning to industry norms by May.

Despite these internal adjustments, the platform faced additional security challenges.

A $21 Billion Valuation and the Path Forward

The compliance and fraud hurdles arrive as Coplan pursues a massive funding round valuing Polymarket at approximately $21 billion, seeking to raise roughly $1 billion in fresh capital.