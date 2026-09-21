Caixa Bank Strike: Employees to Vote on New Proposal This Monday

Employees at Caixa Econômica Federal are voting on a revised collective bargaining proposal during a virtual assembly held on Monday, September 21, which could end a nationwide strike that began on September 10 over health plan contributions and remuneration structures.

The Bottom Line Health Plan Shift: The bank’s financial contribution to the Saúde Caixa plan is slated to increase from 6.5% to 9% of the payroll starting in 2027.

The bank’s financial contribution to the Saúde Caixa plan is slated to increase from 6.5% to 9% of the payroll starting in 2027. Operational Impact: While branch physical counters face disruptions, core digital systems and social program disbursements—including Bolsa Família—continue operating through platforms like Caixa Tem.

While branch physical counters face disruptions, core digital systems and social program disbursements—including Bolsa Família—continue operating through platforms like Caixa Tem. Financial Milestone: The extraordinary bonus of R$ 3,000 tied to the 2026 Operational Efficiency Index (IEO) is scheduled for payout on September 30 if Monday’s vote clears the agreement.

Decoding the New Collective Bargaining Agreement

The path toward resolving the ongoing labor dispute crystallized following overnight negotiations held in São Paulo. Representatives from the bank and labor organizations, including the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Sector (Contraf-CUT), drafted an amended package for the Acordo Coletivo de Trabalho (ACT). According to statements released by Contraf-CUT presidenta Juvandia Moreira, the core victory for the workforce centers on structural changes to the employee healthcare fund, Saúde Caixa.

Photo: exame.com

Here is the math: under the newly tabled terms, the bank’s participation in funding the healthcare program will expand from 6.5% to 9% of the total payroll beginning in 2027. Furthermore, the proposal preserves the intergenerational solidarity model without age-bracket penalties for 2026, during which the bank will absorb the plan’s deficit without raising monthly employee premiums.

Financial Architecture of the Health Plan and Variable Pay

When markets open and digital polls close at 18:00 BRT on Monday, employees will weigh specific contribution formulas slated for 2027. Active plan holders will contribute 3.7% of their base remuneration, while direct dependent monthly fees are set at R$ 560. Dependents such as children aged 21 to 24 face a fee of R$ 660, and children aged 24 to 27 or remaining parents pay R$ 900, backed by a family contribution cap tied directly to the 9% institutional funding ceiling.

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Category Previous / Rejected Terms New Proposed Terms (ACT) Bank Saúde Caixa Contribution 6.5% of payroll 9% of payroll (effective 2027) Employee Base Contribution Proposed rise to 5.5% 3.7% of base remuneration (effective 2027) Emergency Consultation Fee R$ 150 per visit R$ 120 per visit Operational Efficiency Bonus Uncertain disbursement timeline R$ 3,000 guaranteed for 2026 IEO target, payable Sept 30

Beyond healthcare adjustments, the financial package restructures variable compensation. The initial qualification bonus for the Super Caixa performance program climbs from 25% to 50% for the second half of 2026. According to Exame reporting, the R$ 3,000 extraordinary bonus for surpassing the 2026 Operational Efficiency Index (IEO) target is fully secured, alongside standard profit-sharing distributions slated for September 30 should the agreement ratify.

Operational Continuity and Macroeconomic Spillover

For corporate clients and retail customers relying on state-backed credit channels, the strike’s duration has tested administrative turnaround times. Real estate origination and mortgage workflows experienced deceleration across regional branches. Yet, critical social welfare infrastructure remained insulated.

Photo: brasildefato.com.br

As noted by institutional updates from the bank, many beneficiaries continue receiving scheduled funds, including Bolsa Família payments processed via digital channels without interruption. But the balance sheet for the institution’s internal productivity metrics depends heavily on whether the workforce votes to accept the compensation adjustments and returns to standard operations on Tuesday.

Next Steps in Labor Negotiations

If electronic voting registers a majority approval between 11:00 and 18:00 on Monday, the August 20 stoppage will be fully abonated. Standard strike days incurred during the September walkout must be compensated through scheduled hours within a 180-day window. With working groups established to review administrative governance and digital hybrid service models (Figital and Genesys) slated for deployment through 2027, the institutional framework at Caixa Econômica Federal faces a modernizing pivot contingent on this week’s ballot outcome.