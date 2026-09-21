Presley Gerber, Son of Cindy Crawford, Dies at 27

The Bottom Line The Event: Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 on Sunday at a Los Angeles treatment facility, with official cause of death still pending an autopsy according to TMZ and county records.

Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 on Sunday at a Los Angeles treatment facility, with official cause of death still pending an autopsy according to TMZ and county records. Family Response: Through a representative for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and sister Kaia Gerber, the family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Through a representative for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and sister Kaia Gerber, the family has requested privacy during this difficult time. Background: Gerber enjoyed an early high-fashion modeling career with IMG Models before publicly addressing personal struggles with mental health.

Early Fashion Success and Industry Standing

Born in Beverly Hills in 1999, Presley Gerber entered the fashion world at a young age. At 15, he signed with IMG Models, launching a career alongside his younger sister Kaia Gerber, who entered the industry shortly after at age 14.

His runway career featured appearances across global fashion capitals. He debuted at a Moschino presentation in Los Angeles, walked for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan, and secured a campaign with Calvin Klein.

Despite the surroundings, Gerber reflected on the pressure of the runway early on. In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, he noted that his primary focus during his initial shows was simply avoiding a fall, admitting he just wanted to make it to the end of the catwalk. Later speaking to People, he shared that working alongside his sister made the modeling environment feel significantly less isolating.

Public Transparency on Personal Challenges

Behind the visible success of editorial campaigns and runway shows, Gerber navigated personal and legal hurdles in subsequent years. In 2019, he faced a charge for driving under the influence.

Photo: spiegel.de

He later made headlines in 2020 by temporarily getting the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” tattooed on his face—a modification he subsequently had removed the following year. Rather than shielding his personal life entirely from the public eye, Gerber chose to address his mental health struggles directly.

He launched a dedicated video series titled “Mental Health Mondays” on Instagram, aiming to use his own experiences as a cautionary tale for others. In an appearance on the Studio 22 podcast, he described maintaining his mental health as a relentless, round-the-clock undertaking, stating he hoped his mistakes would help shield others from similar struggles.

Recent Context and Ongoing Developments

Gerber had spoken openly in recent years about managing panic attacks and navigating severe personal loss. In a now-deleted video posted to his Instagram account in December 2025, he discussed his use of various medications, including Buprenorphin, Xanax, and Valium, while noting the profound impact of recent losses in his life.

View this post on Instagram about presley gerber cindy crawford, Presley Gerber Tod From Instagram — related to presley gerber cindy crawford, Presley Gerber Tod

Detail Fact Full Name Presley Gerber Age at Death 27 Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Sister Kaia Gerber Initial Modeling Agency IMG Models (signed at age 15) Date and Location of Passing Sunday, Los Angeles treatment facility

At the time of reporting, official determination of the exact cause of death remains pending, with county medical examiner records confirming that an autopsy is yet to be completed. Representatives for the family continue to ask for privacy as loved ones mourn the loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, substance use, or difficult life circumstances, support services and confidential helplines are available locally and internationally to provide immediate assistance.