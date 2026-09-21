James Bond Author Doubts Frontrunner Jack Lowden and Claims Jacob Elordi is ‘Too Tall’ for 007

Scottish actor Jack Lowden stands as the bookies’ current favourite to inherit the 007 tuxedo, yet franchise author Charlie Higson remains publicly unconvinced.

The Bottom Line Author Skepticism: Franchise author Charlie Higson questioned Lowden’s physical suitability for intense stunt work, comparing him to past short-listed actors like Tom Hiddleston.

Franchise author Charlie Higson questioned Lowden’s physical suitability for intense stunt work, comparing him to past short-listed actors like Tom Hiddleston. Production Status: Screenwriter Steven Knight confirmed that the script for the 26th Bond film is underway and that the titular role has already been cast, with an official announcement anticipated soon.

Weighing the Contenders in the Post-Craig Era

Ever since Daniel Craig bid farewell to his licence to kill in the 2021 swan song No Time To Die, Hollywood and British tabloids have engaged in a relentless guessing game. Amazon MGM Studios announced auditions in May. Now, as casting director Nina Gold and director Denis Villeneuve steer the franchise forward, the pool of rumored successors has narrowed.

Alongside Lowden, names like Masters of the Air actor Callum Turner and Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi frequently surface in industry chatter. But Higson, who penned the Young Bond series and the adult continuation novel On His Majesty’s Secret Service alongside this month’s release of King Zero, threw cold water on the fan castings. According to The Independent, Higson remarked that Elordi is “too tall” for the sleek spy aesthetic, while noting that Turner features “unconventional looks.”

When evaluating Lowden, Higson pointed directly to the physical reality of Ian Fleming’s protagonist. “I like him, but it’s like when Tom Hiddleston was in the running – not a convincing hand-to-hand fighter,” Higson told The Times, adding, “With Daniel Craig you can believe him kicking the s*** out of someone. And you’ve got to believe that with Bond.”

Inside the Casting Process and the Steven Knight Script

Despite the author’s narrative reservations, industry insiders suggest the studio has already made its definitive choice. Screenwriter Steven Knight, tasked with penning the 26th Bond film, appeared on BBC Radio 4 in September 2026 to confirm that the spy has indeed been cast. Knight noted that knowing the identity of the incoming lead actor made his scriptwriting duties “a bit easier,” though he emphasized that he must write the character rather than tailor every line to a specific performer.

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Photo: independent.co.uk

Gary Oldman amplified those rumors during an appearance on Canada’s The Morning Show. The Oscar-winner stated that producers “have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet,” adding that he has his fingers crossed for his Apple TV+ co-star Lowden.

Current Contenders and Industry Stances for James Bond 26 Actor Notable Credits Current Status / Rumor Level Notable Industry Reaction Jack Lowden Slow Horses, Dunkirk Bookies’ favourite; strongly considered Backed by Gary Oldman and Richard Osman; questioned by Charlie Higson Callum Turner Masters of the Air In the running Described as having “unconventional looks” by Charlie Higson Jacob Elordi Wuthering Heights Fan casting / Shortlist rumor Dismissed by Charlie Higson as being “too tall” for the part

Streaming Economics and Franchise Longevity

The stakes for Amazon MGM Studios could not be higher. Transitioning the James Bond property into the streaming era while preserving its theatrical prestige requires a delicate touch. Casting a 36-year-old talent like Lowden—who is also slated to star as Mr. Darcy in Netflix’s upcoming Pride And Prejudice adaptation—offers clear commercial advantages.

Furthermore, the involvement of director Denis Villeneuve signals that Amazon intends to maintain the cinematic scale of the franchise. Whether the eventual reveal matches the bookmakers’ odds or delivers a total surprise, the machinery behind the world’s most famous secret agent is moving forward at full throttle.

The Verdict Awaiting the Global Audience

As the entertainment industry awaits the formal announcement from Amazon MGM Studios, the debate over what makes a “convincing” 007 highlights the eternal tension between literary tradition and modern action choreography. Higson may doubt Lowden’s brawling credentials on paper, but the combined momentum of studio timelines, screenwriter confirmations, and peer endorsements suggests the decision may already be locked in vaults far more secure than MI6.

Gary Oldman Claims New James Bond Is Already Cast! Could It Be ‘Slow Horses’ Co-Star Jack Lowden?

Drop a comment below: Do you think Jack Lowden has the grit to match Daniel Craig’s intensity, or should the producers cast an entirely unknown name?