Suki Waterhouse Announces Australian Dates for The Loveland Tour

Suki Waterhouse is bringing her acclaimed Loveland Tour to Australia this December, marking her first live shows in the country in support of her latest studio album. The London-born artist will kick off her four-date December run on Dec. 8 at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt as part of the venue’s On the Steps series, before heading to Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne.

The Australian leg follows a whirlwind period for Waterhouse, who has engineered one of the more unlikely artistic pivots in recent pop. Once primarily known for her work as a model and her acting role in Daisy Jones & the Six, she has successfully transformed into a genuine musical presence. That ascent was largely supercharged by a sleeping giant: “Good Looking,” a moody slice of dream-pop that she originally released in 2017. The track sat dormant for five years before exploding on TikTok in 2022, eventually climbing to No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and securing a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Mapping the December Tour Itinerary and Ticket Rollout

Waterhouse’s upcoming trek is designed to hit major rooms across the continent, reflecting her growing global touring footprint. Following her opening night at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Dec. 8, the tour stops at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Dec. 9, moves to Adelaide’s Hindley St. Music Hall on Dec. 11, and wraps up at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Dec. 12.

Securing tickets will require moving quickly through a tiered presale schedule. Concurrently, Mastercard cardholders can access special presale tickets starting Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. local time via Priceless.com. Live Nation is also running a concurrent presale through its registration portal. General public ticket sales open across all markets on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

From Sparklemuffins to Loveland: The Evolution of a Sound

The timing of these dates coincides with a creative peak for the singer-songwriter. Her 2024 double album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin—named after an obscure Australian spider and written largely during her first pregnancy—pushed her into larger venues and broader critical consciousness. This momentum carried directly into her third album, Loveland, released via Island Records. Marking her debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a rendition of the album track “Weirdo,” Waterhouse has cemented an organic, rock-inflected sound shaped in part by the realities of new motherhood.

Critical reception for Loveland has been robust. The album landed at No. 3 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut chart in the U.S. and earned four-star reviews from publications like The Times, DIY, DORK, and NME, the latter of which noted that the record proves Waterhouse has become “one of modern alt-pop’s most consistent and brilliant artists.” Rolling Stone similarly lauded the project as “her best work yet,” highlighting its hooks and organic production.

A Formidable Live Draw on the Global Stage

With more than 1.75 billion global streams to her name, Waterhouse has translated digital success into a reliable, high-demand touring enterprise. Her resume now includes major festival appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, alongside high-profile opening slots for Taylor Swift and Laufey. Looking ahead to next year, she is also slated to support Sombr on his arena tour across the U.K., proving that her transition from screen and runway to festival headliner is entirely secure. As Australian audiences prepare for her arrival this December, fans are encouraged to lock down their tickets early before the holiday rush sets in.

Photo: impulsegamer.com

What are your thoughts on Suki Waterhouse’s musical evolution, and will you be trying your luck at the upcoming presales? Let us know in the comments below.