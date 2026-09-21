Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Oil Prices Fall; Edelweiss, Tata Capital & Top Stocks in Focus

When trading opened on Monday, the Indian benchmark indices moved higher as easing crude oil prices improved broader risk sentiment. At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex rose 436.20 points, or 0.59%, to reach 74,731.16, while the Nifty50 gained 50.05 points, or 0.21%, trading at 23,396.45. Sectoral movement showed divergence, with pharmaceutical and realty counters leading gains while IT indexes lagged.

Here is the math: while headline indices posted green figures, the broader market failed to mirror the large-cap momentum. Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices traded in negative territory during early sessions. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank constituents faced selling pressure, with Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK) , Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) , and Central Bank of India (NSE: CENTRALBK) emerging as the primary losers on the Nifty PSU Bank heatmap.

Corporate Highlights: Debt Issuances, Ratings, and Governance Buzz

Corporate developments generated notable stock-specific volatility across multiple sectors. Edelweiss Financial Services confirmed plans to raise ₹300 crore through the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Foreign brokerage commentary also influenced single-stock trajectories. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power shares advanced 8% after Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the counter with a target price of ₹440 per share. Conversely, Tata Capital shares traded lower despite Emkay maintaining an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of ₹410, which implied a 16.5 per cent upside from its market price of ₹352. Adding to conglomerate-level activity, most Tata Group shares advanced on the NSE amid reports concerning discussions regarding the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran across Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Furthermore, Concord Biotech (NSE: CONCORDBIO) shares climbed over 3% to a session high of ₹1,539.50 as the company’s board prepared to evaluate a corporate bonus share issuance.