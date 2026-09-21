Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As Oil Prices Fall; Edelweiss, Tata Capital & Top Stocks in Focus

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Advanced 436 Points as Nifty Pharma Gained on Lower Crude Prices
When trading opened on Monday, the Indian benchmark indices moved higher as easing crude oil prices improved broader risk sentiment. At 10:00 AM, the BSE Sensex rose 436.20 points, or 0.59%, to reach 74,731.16, while the Nifty50 gained 50.05 points, or 0.21%, trading at 23,396.45. Sectoral movement showed divergence, with pharmaceutical and realty counters leading gains while IT indexes lagged.
The Bottom Line
- Sectoral Divergence: While Nifty Pharma and FMCG advanced, Nifty IT remained the weakest-performing sector, alongside downward pressure across broader midcap and smallcap segments.
- Corporate Action: Edelweiss Financial Services announced a ₹300 crore secured redeemable non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuance, while Concord Biotech shares gained following bonus share considerations.
Pharma Strength and Midcap Divergence
Here is the math: while headline indices posted green figures, the broader market failed to mirror the large-cap momentum. Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices traded in negative territory during early sessions. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank constituents faced selling pressure, with Bank of Maharashtra (NSE: MAHABANK), Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA), and Central Bank of India (NSE: CENTRALBK) emerging as the primary losers on the Nifty PSU Bank heatmap.
Corporate Highlights: Debt Issuances, Ratings, and Governance Buzz
Corporate developments generated notable stock-specific volatility across multiple sectors. Edelweiss Financial Services confirmed plans to raise ₹300 crore through the issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
Foreign brokerage commentary also influenced single-stock trajectories. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power shares advanced 8% after Jefferies maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the counter with a target price of ₹440 per share. Conversely, Tata Capital shares traded lower despite Emkay maintaining an ‘Add’ rating and a target price of ₹410, which implied a 16.5 per cent upside from its market price of ₹352. Adding to conglomerate-level activity, most Tata Group shares advanced on the NSE amid reports concerning discussions regarding the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran across Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.
Furthermore, Concord Biotech (NSE: CONCORDBIO) shares climbed over 3% to a session high of ₹1,539.50 as the company’s board prepared to evaluate a corporate bonus share issuance.
Institutional Capital Flows and Macroeconomic Outlook
Foreign institutional investor (FII) participation remains a central point of debate among market strategists. According to commentary from Bernstein, inflows from foreign institutional investors are expected to remain flat to modestly positive over the next 12 months as recent macroeconomic headwinds gradually ease. However, the brokerage noted that current valuations provide little incentive for aggressive capital re-entry into Indian equities.
Here is a breakdown of how major indices and corporate actions shaped the session:
|Index / Entity
|Movement / Metric
|Key Catalyst
|BSE Sensex
|+436.20 pts (+0.59%) to 74,731.16
|Improved risk sentiment from lower oil prices
|Nifty50
|+50.05 pts (+0.21%) to 23,396.45
|Gains in pharma and FMCG sectors
|Emmvee Photovoltaic
|Up 8%
|Jefferies ‘Buy’ rating and ₹440 target price
|Concord Biotech
|Up 3.02% to ₹1,539.50
|Board consideration of bonus share issuance
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.