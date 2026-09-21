The Traitors Ireland Finale: Winners Revealed After High Drama at Slane Castle

Faithfuls Kelley, Vanessa, and Oyin outlasted remaining Traitors Nick and Ben to secure a share of the €42,900 prize pot after 12 days of high-stakes deception hosted by Siobhán McSweeney.

The Bottom Line The Victorious Trio: Kelley, Vanessa, and Oyin walked away with the €42,900 prize pool after maintaining their Faithful status from day one.

Kelley, Vanessa, and Oyin walked away with the €42,900 prize pool after maintaining their Faithful status from day one. The Castle Clash: The grand finale at Slane Castle exposed final Traitors Nick and Ben following weeks of intense round table banishments.

The grand finale at Slane Castle exposed final Traitors Nick and Ben following weeks of intense round table banishments. The Cultural Footprint: Host Siobhán McSweeney infused the RTÉ production with distinct Irish identity, utilizing local design and regional phrases.

Slane Castle Shines as the Ultimate Reality Battleground

Reality television rarely manages to capture lightning in a bottle twice, but the adaptation of the global Dutch format across different territories has proven remarkably resilient. According to RTÉ reporting, the debut run of The Traitors Ireland wrapped up its intense 12-night social experiment at the historic Slane Castle. The production reduced an initial roster of 24 contestants down to a volatile handful of finalists through secretive nighttime “murders” and explosive round table showdowns.

Here is the kicker. While international versions often lean heavily into cinematic gloss, the Irish iteration grounded its paranoia in a distinctly local aesthetic. Host Siobhán McSweeney spearheaded the psychological warfare while championing Irish designers throughout the 12 episodes and seamlessly weaving the cúpla focal into the psychological crossfire. But the math behind the game remained brutally simple: trust is a liability.

Inside the Final Round Table and the Winning Strategy

The closing confrontation delivered the high drama fans expected, as the remaining Faithfuls zeroed in on the last remaining deception artists. According to the broadcast coverage, Nick and Ben fought desperately to steer suspicion away from themselves at the final round table. Their efforts ultimately failed when Oyin, Kelley, and Vanessa successfully pooled their suspicions and locked in on Nick.

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The victory was as emotional as it was tactical. “I cannot believe it. I am speechless. I have no words,” Kelley told RTÉ following the reveal. Vanessa described the triumph as “so insane! My God!” while Oyin emphasized the bond built among the trio. “The fact that we all had each other’s backs and to be able to win with your girls! I don’t know, there’s just something sweet about it,” Oyin noted.

The Traitors Ireland: Season 1 Finale Metrics Metric / Detail Series Result Location Slane Castle Total Initial Contestants 24 players Duration 12 nights Winning Faithfuls Kelley, Vanessa, and Oyin Remaining Traitors Nick and Ben Total Prize Pot €42,900

The Psychology of Exhaustion Behind the Castle Walls

Behind the edited glamour of reality television lies grueling mental attrition. Speaking on the companion show The Traitors Ireland Uncloaked alongside host Kevin McGahern, the finalists opened up about the toll the game took on their well-being. Vanessa admitted she was ready to break just days before the finish line, stating she was begging to go home because the emotional weight had become overwhelming.

Photo: rte.ie

Meanwhile, fan-favorite contestant Paudie—who earlier in the season shocked viewers alongside his son Andrew when both were unmasked as secretly working together as Traitors—joined the live screening in Dublin. The family dynamic added a layer of psychological complexity that kept both the contestants inside the castle and audiences at home second-guessing every alliance. As Kelley revealed on Uncloaked, maintaining the secrecy required elaborate pre-show planning, noting she planted seeds early with friends and family by claiming she was simply heading off to work in Galway.

The Format Economy and Public Broadcasting Stakes

The success of the format on Irish screens signals a broader shift in how public service broadcasters approach high-retention unscripted programming. As streaming giants and global platforms battle for subscriber loyalty, linear networks increasingly rely on watercooler reality formats that drive appointment viewing and social media engagement.

The Traitors Ireland 2025 Siobhán McSweeney, Slane Castle, and €50,000 Drama Unveiled

Furthermore, the economic viability of utilizing domestic historic locations like Slane Castle helps anchor production spend within the local creative sector. By blending a globally recognized IP with localized cultural touchstones, RTÉ carved out a distinct space in a crowded marketplace.

Looking Ahead to Season Two

With the dust settled at Slane Castle and the €42,900 safely divided among the three winning Faithfuls, the inevitable question turns to the future of the franchise in Ireland. Given the intense viewer engagement and the viral nature of the round table confrontations, a sophomore run feels less like a gamble and more like an industry inevitability.

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What did you make of the final showdown at Slane Castle? Did the right players take home the prize pot, or were you rooting for the Traitors to pull off the ultimate sweep? Let us know your take in the comments below.