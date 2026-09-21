Presley Gerber Dies: Model and Son of Cindy Crawford Was 27

Presley Gerber, the model and only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at a rehab facility at age 27.

The modeling world and the entertainment community are mourning the loss of Presley Gerber, who passed away on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility. According to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, his death at age 27 has prompted an ongoing investigation into the exact cause as reported by Deadline.

Representatives for the family formally confirmed the passing late Sunday evening. Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, shared a brief plea for space during the family’s sudden grief according to The Associated Press.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Allie Jenkins, family representative, via The Associated Press

Early Modeling Success and High-Fashion Debut

Born as the eldest child to supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Presley grew up alongside his younger sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, in a tightly knit Malibu environment. His entry into the fashion industry came swiftly in his mid-teens.

After signing with IMG Models at the age of 15 following a shoot with photographer Bruce Weber, Presley quickly transitioned from editorial shoots to international runways. He made his high-profile debut at a Moschino show in Los Angeles before taking his walk to Milan for Dolce & Gabbana and appearing in campaigns for Calvin Klein as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. He also memorably appeared alongside his mother in a 2018 Pepsi commercial noted by Deadline.

Reflecting on the sudden whirlwind of his early career in a 2023 interview on the Studio 22 podcast, Presley described the overwhelming nature of instant fame documented by Deadline.

“My whole life changed within a month and it was just a very profound experience because I had to grow up quickly,” Presley Gerber, via Studio 22 podcast

Public Battles With Addiction and Mental Health Advocacy

Despite early career milestones, Presley dealt openly with intense personal challenges, including legal trouble and a prolonged struggle with substance abuse. In December 2019, he was arrested and charged with a DUI in Beverly Hills reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Court records show he was later sentenced to three years of probation, community service, and a mandatory DUI program. In 2020, he briefly wore a face tattoo reading MISUNDERSTOOD before eventually having it removed noted by Rolling Stone.

Photo: hollywoodreporter.com

Presley Gerber Dies in Rehab Facility at Young Age

Rather than hiding his difficulties, Presley frequently used his platform to speak candidly about depression, anxiety, and medication regimens in an effort to reach others experiencing similar isolation. In December 2025, he posted a video from inside a sauna detailing his treatment medications, including Buprenorphine for opioid use disorder, alongside Valium and Xanax for panic attacks reported by Us Magazine. During his 2023 podcast appearance, he emphasized that his advocacy was driven by a desire to help anyone suffering in silence highlighted by Rolling Stone.

Photo: rollingstone.com

“Having struggled with mental health, depression, and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or 100 people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that’s all I need to do,” Presley Gerber, via Studio 22 podcast

His sister, actress and model Kaia Gerber, also touched upon the family’s shared experience navigating addiction in an interview with Vogue published in August, explaining how the situation affected their household dynamics noted by Us Magazine.

“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” Kaia Gerber, via Vogue

Investigation Status and Support Resources

As of Monday morning, an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner remains pending confirmed by Us Magazine, and investigators have not yet released a definitive cause of death. Representatives for the Crawford-Gerber family continue to coordinate with local authorities while requesting privacy.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: PRESLEY GERBER, SON OF CINDY CRAWFORD, DEAD AT 27

For individuals or families navigating similar struggles with substance abuse, confidential help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 noted in public health advisories.