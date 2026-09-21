Masjidil Haram Muazin Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani Passes Away

Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani, a prominent muezzin of the Grand Mosque (Masjidil Haram) in Makkah, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2026. Known globally for his distinctive dawn call to prayer and the relaying of takbeerat from the sanctuary’s minarets, his final call to Fajr prayer preceded his passing earlier that same morning.

The global Islamic community and administrative officials at the Two Holy Mosques reacted with widespread mourning following the announcement. Across social media platforms, audio and video recordings of his resonant voice quickly circulated, accompanied by trending memorial hashtags that honored his decades-long dedication to the sanctuary in Makkah.

A Lifelong Vocation Rooted in Madinah

Born in Madinah in 1976, Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani grew up in a deeply religious environment. His early spiritual development was strongly influenced by his grandfather, an accomplished memorizer of the Quran, which steered the young Ibrahim toward dedicated studies in Quranic sciences.

According to historical biographical accounts, his journey as a muezzin began at the remarkably young age of 15. He initially delivered the call to prayer at a neighborhood mosque in Madinah, sharing duties rotationally with three local peers while completing his higher education.

His steady commitment eventually opened the door to the highest tier of his profession.

Key Milestones in the Life of Sheikh Ibrahim Al Madani Year / Period Milestone Location 1976 Birth Madinah, Saudi Arabia Age 15 Began duties as a muezzin Neighborhood mosque, Madinah 2007–2008 (1428 AH) Resumed muezzin duties Al-Maddah Mosque 2017–2018 (1439 AH) Officially appointed as muezzin Masjidil Haram, Makkah September 21, 2026 Passed away following Fajr prayer Makkah, Saudi Arabia

Service at Masjidil Haram and the Traditional Madinah Style

In 1439 AH (around 2017–2018), Sheikh Ibrahim achieved a defining appointment in his career when he was officially named one of the permanent muezzins of Masjidil Haram. Growing up in Madinah profoundly shaped his vocal delivery, instilling the distinct regional cadence and traditional style that made his voice instantly recognizable to millions of pilgrims and global listeners.

Photo: khazanah.republika.co.id

The Grand Mosque maintains a roster of 24 primary muezzins. Six individuals rotate daily to cover the five required daily prayers, beginning with the pre-dawn Fajr prayer. Beyond calling the adhan, Sheikh Ibrahim was responsible for tabligh—the traditional practice of repeating the imam’s takbeerat and recitations through the minaret loudspeakers so that worshippers across the vast courtyards and multi-level spaces of the sanctuary could hear clearly.

Memorials and Final Rites in Makkah

News of his passing on Monday morning prompted an outpouring of grief from colleagues, religious authorities, and believers worldwide. Media outlets including Republika documented the rapid spread of his audio archives online, as followers shared recordings of his final days of service.

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Funeral arrangements were swiftly organized in Makkah. According to scheduling reported by Media Islam, funeral prayers for Sheikh Ibrahim were held at Masjidil Haram immediately following the Asr prayer on Monday afternoon. Following the prayers, his body was laid to rest at the historic Al Mualla Cemetery, concluding a lifetime spent in the service of the Two Holy Mosques.