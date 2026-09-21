Spanish Racing Prodigy Awaiting Trial for Killing Father

Antolin Gonzalez once held the title of youngest pilot to race an F3 car, stepping into a racing car at just 13 years old after breaking a go-kart course record at age eight. Today, the 24-year-old athlete sits inside a tiny prison cell, awaiting trial for the fatal stabbing of his father.

From Karting Prodigy to a Cold Cell in Aranda de Duero

Reports published by El Mundo outline the descent of a former racing prospect whose life derailed amid bitter family conflict.

A Fatal Confrontation at the Family Warehouse

The violence erupted on July 5 of last year inside a family warehouse in Aranda de Duero, situated a two-hour drive north of Madrid. The victim, a 56-year-old business leader also named Antolin, was the very man who first introduced his son to the racetrack.

Speaking to El Mundo, Gonzalez traced the rot in their relationship directly to his parents’ divorce. He arrived at the warehouse unannounced, finding his father surprised and immediately hostile.

Gonzalez recalled that when he brought up the divorce terms, his father responded harshly, claiming there was nothing to discuss and asserting that he owned everything.

When Gonzalez walked deeper into the building to retrieve gym items he had left behind, he turned to find his father armed with a knife.

"That’s when he came at me, completely aggressive, out of his mind," Gonzalez stated. A brutal physical struggle followed as the son tried to disarm his father. Gonzalez recalled attempting to disarm his father, during which the older man sustained a cut, prompting Gonzalez to instinctively strike him repeatedly, though he remained unsure of how it escalated.

The Bloody Flight and Discarded Weapon

Gonzalez watched his father stagger, clutch his neck, and collapse near the warehouse door. Paralyzed by shock at the sight of the blood, Gonzalez made a desperate attempt to cover the wound before fleeing.

Gonzalez drove away and hurled the weapon into the nearby Banuelos River. Subsequent police searches of the river failed to recover the knife.

Confession and Pending Court Proceedings

Immediately after fleeing, Gonzalez called his mother. Police tracked him down and arrested him in the small village of Sinovas, a short drive from Aranda de Duero.

During a closed court hearing last October, Gonzalez confessed to the homicide, admitting he stabbed his father in the neck and chest. His defense attorney, Jose Luis Vegas, confirmed the admission.

Reflecting on the immediate aftermath during his interview with El Mundo, Gonzalez described being consumed by severe shock, entirely unaware of the full scope of what had transpired, and noting that the trauma of the experience would haunt him permanently.

As the legal system prepares for the upcoming trial, Gonzalez remains locked inside a Spanish prison facility.