As Iran faces ongoing external military pressure and severe internal crackdowns, human rights groups report a sharp surge in executions. In Tokyo, members of the diaspora community gathered outside Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to demand an immediate halt to state violence and political imprisonments, criticizing foreign governments for maintaining diplomatic ties with Tehran.

The Diaspora Protest and the Call for Direct Political Action The anti-regime coalition known as the “Association of Iranians in Japan for Freedom of the Motherland” organized a protest outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district. Protesters voiced frustration over what they characterized as an overly soft foreign policy from international partners, including Japan. While the group acknowledged the necessity of diplomatic channels, they pushed back against engagements like the March meeting hosted by the Japan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship League, which welcomed Iranian Ambassador Seadat. Gadhiri Salar, a central member for the diaspora group, explained to the Sankei Shimbun that independent monitoring suggests approximately 120 people have been executed on political grounds since the late February joint military strikes by the United States and Israel. “Instead of continuing diplomacy, we want them to exert political pressure and stop the executions in a matter of days, or even hours,” Salar stated during the demonstration.

A Escalating Wave of Executions and State Repression The backdrop to these protests involves a domestic crackdown following widespread anti-government demonstrations that erupted in late December. Driven initially by economic frustration, the protests quickly swelled into a nationwide movement challenging the core architecture of the Islamic Republic. State security forces responded with live ammunition during early January, resulting in a loss of life. According to reports cited by Time magazine quoting Iranian health ministry officials, up to 30,000 individuals may have died during just two days of unrest on January 8 and 9. Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Office has documented a subsequent judicial retaliation. By August, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights figures showed that at least 56 individuals had been executed in Iran under national security charges since March 19. Among them, 27 were tied to the January uprising. Independent UN investigators note that many of these defendants faced forced confessions extracted under torture, followed by closed-door trials. The UN independent investigation team on Iran emphasized on the 17th that the state’s violent suppression constitutes reasonable grounds to suspect crimes against humanity. At the same time, the panel flagged potential war crimes stemming from foreign military strikes hitting schools, leaving ordinary Iranian citizens trapped between external bombardment and internal terror.

Geopolitical Crossroads and International Repercussions This domestic turmoil unfolds against a shifting diplomatic chess match. While the United States and regional adversaries maintain military pressure, signals from Washington suggest tactical flexibility. Reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump has not ruled out talks with Iran, potentially aligning discussions with the United Nations General Assembly sessions. But there is a catch.

Crisis Metrics at a Glance Metric / Event Recorded Detail Primary Source / Authority Post-March Executions At least 56 individuals executed under national security charges UN Human Rights Office (August reporting) Diaspora Estimate (Post-Feb Attacks) Approx. 120 political executions since late February Association of Iranians in Japan for Freedom January Unrest Casualties Up to 30,000 potential deaths over a two-day period Time Magazine (citing Iranian health ministry sources) UN Investigation Finding Reasonable grounds to suspect “crimes against humanity” UN Independent Investigation Team

The Road Ahead The core demand remains straightforward: accountability and an immediate halt to capital punishment. Photo: news.yahoo.co.jp What role do you think foreign governments should play when balancing diplomatic engagement with human rights advocacy? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.