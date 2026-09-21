Granit Xhaka to Miss 4 Nations League Matches After Admitting to Fake Covid Certificate

Switzerland national team captain Granit Xhaka will miss the next four UEFA Nations League matches after admitting on Monday to using a falsified Covid-19 vaccination certificate. According to regional reporting outlets including rts.ch, the 33-year-old issued a public apology via social media, citing a profound personal distrust of the vaccine driven by fear and uncertainty.

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The Confession and the Lucerne Investigation The scandal broke when Xhaka released a statement acknowledging that he obtained a fake vaccination certificate. “Aujourd’hui, je vois clairement que j’ai fait le mauvais choix. C’était une erreur. Je suis désolé”, stated the Basel native. Parallel to the player’s admission, the Lucerne public prosecutor’s office has launched an active legal investigation into the falsified document. Confronted with the unfolding legal reality, the Swiss Football Association (ASF) acted swiftly. Following discussions between the player and federation leadership, a mutual agreement was reached to remove Xhaka from the upcoming international window. Peter Knäbel, president of the ASF, addressed the situation publicly: “Nous saluons le fait que Granit fasse cette démarche et qu’il soit prêt à faire toute la lumière sur cette affaire. Nous sommes arrivés ensemble à la conclusion qu’il était dans l’intérêt de l’équipe de disputer ce rassemblement sans lui”.

Tactical Fallout and the Belek Training Camp The Nati squad convened on Monday in Belek, Turkey, utilizing the Mediterranean base to drill tactical shapes ahead of away fixtures against North Macedonia and Scotland. Furthermore, the schedule intensifies in early October, with home fixtures scheduled against Slovenia and North Macedonia in Lucerne on October 3 and October 6 respectively. Upcoming Switzerland UEFA Nations League Fixtures & Status Date Opponent Location Xhaka Availability Late September North Macedonia Away (Belek Prep) Suspended / Withheld Late September Scotland Away Suspended / Withheld October 3 Slovenia Lucerne Suspended / Withheld October 6 North Macedonia Lucerne Suspended / Withheld