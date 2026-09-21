Choi Ji-man Journey From Minor League Hardship to MLB Debut

Choi Ji-man, a 35-year-old infielder who spent eight seasons in Major League Baseball, has signed with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization, marking a major homecoming for the veteran player after his departure in 2010.

The Long Road Back to South Korean Baseball

The journey back to domestic baseball began nearly two decades ago. Back in 2010, right after graduating from Incheon Dongsan High School, Choi signed with the Seattle Mariners. He spent years grinding through the American minor leagues before finally breaking through to the majors in 2016 with the Los Angeles Angels.

Here is why that matters for the KT Wiz lineup: Choi brings extensive big-league experience across multiple organizations, including stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates. That decade-and-a-half American chapter is now officially closing as he prepares to pull on a KT Wiz jersey.

Evaluating the Roster Impact and Timeline

In professional sports, veteran acquisitions often dictate immediate tactical shifts. KT Wiz secured Choi’s services ahead of the late-September stretch of the 2026 season, adding a proven left-handed bat with profound postseason experience to their corner infield.

But there is a catch. Transitioning from North American professional baseball back to the KBO at age 35 requires physical adaptation, particularly regarding the grueling travel schedules and distinct pitching styles found in the domestic league.

Choi Ji-man Career Milestones Milestone Year / Detail High School Graduation 2010 (Incheon Dongsan High School) U.S. Professional Debut 2010 (Signed with Seattle Mariners) MLB Debut 2016 (Los Angeles Angels) KBO Return 2026 (KT Wiz)

What Comes Next for KT Wiz

The addition of an 8-year MLB veteran immediately elevates the profile of the KT Wiz clubhouse. Front offices across the league are watching closely to see how effectively the veteran slugger adapts to KBO pitching after years facing elite velocity in North America.

How do you think a seasoned big-league veteran will fare in his debut KBO season? Let us know your thoughts below.