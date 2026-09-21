Researchers Revive Frozen Mouse Brain Tissue Using Vitrification Technique

Researchers have successfully revived frozen mouse brain tissue, marking an important step forward in a field that has long faced severe obstacles (Futura Sciences). While cryopreservation has been utilized for decades for reproductive cells and certain tissues, the brain has historically resisted these methods due to its extreme complexity (Futura Sciences). The organ features billions of neurons connected by fragile synapses, making it exceptionally vulnerable to damage (Futura Sciences).

Breakthrough in Vitrification Allows Frozen Mouse Brain Tissue to Resume Function

Attempts to freeze brains have been underway since at least the 1950s, but previous efforts consistently failed because ice crystals formed and disrupted delicate neuronal connections (Sciences et Avenir). To overcome this, a team from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg utilized a vitrification technique to transform tissue water into an amorphous, glass-like state (Futura Sciences). The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (Futura Sciences).

Methodology and Experimental Results

To achieve functional recovery, researchers immersed slices of mouse hippocampus into liquid nitrogen at -196°C, keeping them in a vitrified state (Futura Sciences). According to Alex German, the team successfully identified the proper conditions by adjusting brain dehydration levels, V3 solution concentrations, temperatures, and the speeds of cooling and rewarming (Sciences et Avenir).

Photo: futura-sciences.com

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The protocol involves replacing a portion of the tissue water with non-crystallizing solvents that block water molecules from forming destructive ice crystals (Sciences et Avenir). At temperatures below -130°C, dynamic processes inside the brain pause completely, creating a stable state (Sciences et Avenir). The tested brains could be maintained at -140°C for several days while preserving their structure and function (Sciences et Avenir).

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Following the thawing process, Alexander German noted that electrical signals reformed spontaneously in the hippocampus and propagated normally through the neural networks (Futura Sciences). However, some variations were observed; for instance, pyramidal cells in the hippocampus exhibited reduced excitability, while other neurons remained unchanged (Sciences et Avenir).

Current Limitations and Future Implications

Despite the successful reactivation of neural activity, significant limitations remain (Futura Sciences). The experiments were conducted on thin brain slices measuring only a few hundred micrometers in thickness, which is a far cry from an entire organ (Futura Sciences). Furthermore, the tissue degrades after 10 to 15 hours, limiting the duration of post-thaw functionality (Sciences et Avenir).

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Researchers emphasize that the results are not yet homogeneous, and nothing in the current research indicates that an individual memory, identity, or consciousness can be preserved and restored (Futura Sciences). Although the technique has also been tested successfully on human cortex slices, vitrifying an entire human brain remains impossible due to current limitations in heat transfer and vitrification solutions (Sciences et Avenir). Human cryostase is still very far off, but successful functional cryopreservation could eventually transform organ logistics and open new perspectives in neuroscience research (Sciences et Avenir).