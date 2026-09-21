Tennessee and Texas are set to meet on the gridiron on Sept. 26, marking their first football matchup since Jan. 1, 1969, according to coverage from Vols Wire. As fans look ahead to this marquee SEC showdown, attention is zeroing in on the Texas football Week 4 matchup and the key storylines defining the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers enter this stretch under the guidance of freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon.

With kickoff scheduled for noon EDT at Neyland Stadium with a broadcast on ABC, anticipation for the historic clash is reaching a fever pitch Vols Wire. Here are five essential things to know about the Tennessee Volunteers heading into Week 4.

1. The Freshman Leading the Offense

The Tennessee offense has been spearheaded by freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon. Through the early part of the season, Brandon has put up impressive numbers, throwing for 552 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

2. Early Projections and Odds

Nolan Analytics projects Texas to defeat Tennessee by a narrow 27-24 margin Vols Wire.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Longhorns a 76.3% chance to secure a victory on the road Vols Wire, highlighting the formidable challenge awaiting the Volunteers.

3. A Rare Historical Rivalry

When the Volunteers and Longhorns take the field on Sept. 26, it will be their first meeting since Jan. 1, 1969 Vols Wire. Texas holds a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, with every previous contest played on New Year’s Day in the Cotton Bowl Vols Wire.

Texas won the most recent matchup 36-13 on Jan. 1, 1969, and earned a 16-0 shutout on Jan. 1, 1953 Vols Wire. Tennessee’s lone victory in the series came in the first game of the series, a 20-14 win on Jan. 1, 1951 Vols Wire.

4. Navigating the Week 3 Tune-Up

Before welcoming Texas to Neyland Stadium, No. 14 Tennessee (2-0) must first navigate a Week 3 matchup against Kennesaw State (1-1) on Saturday Vols Wire.

Kickoff against the Owls is slated for 7:45 p.m. EDT with a broadcast on the SEC Network Vols Wire, giving the Volunteers one final opportunity to fine-tune their roster. Rankings are based on the Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll Vols Wire.

5. High Stakes in the SEC

No. 1 Texas enters Week 3 hosting UTSA at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Vols Wire before turning their full attention to the trip to Knoxville.

Both teams must successfully negotiate their upcoming Saturday contests before the national spotlight shifts entirely to Neyland Stadium on Sept. 26. Be sure to leave a comment below and share your thoughts on how this historic SEC showdown will unfold.