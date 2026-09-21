Singapore introduces new bus conduct rules with fines up to $500

Singapore is cracking down on disruptive passenger behavior on public buses starting September 23, introducing administrative fines of up to $500 for offenses such as putting feet on seats or playing loud audio. More severe infractions, including soiling vehicles or causing danger at interchanges, carry penalties reaching $5,000.

Singapore’s reputation as a meticulously tidy metropolis is getting a fresh legal reinforcement. Commuters who treat public transport like their personal living rooms face new financial penalties under regulations designed to align bus networks with the strict standards already enforced on the country’s Mass Rapid Transit rail system.

New Fines Target Nuisance Behavior Across Buses and Interchanges

The Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act takes effect on Wednesday, following its passage in Parliament in October 2025. The legislation establishes the Bus Services Industry Regulations 2026, bringing clear legal weight to what had previously relied on softer conditions of carriage for public bus operators.

Under the updated rules, passengers caught putting their feet on seats, playing audio at high volumes, littering, or eating and drinking on board can be slapped with fines of up to $500. For international travelers navigating Singapore’s transit networks, the $400 to $500 penalty range reinforces why the island nation proudly holds its Fine City nickname—a moniker born from an extensive regulatory framework that famously included a 1992 ban on chewing gum after discarded pieces interfered with rapid transit door sensors.

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Severe Infractions Carry Penalties of Up to $5,000

While minor nuisances draw three-digit fines, more egregious actions carry significantly heavier consequences. Causing obstruction or danger to fellow commuters within bus interchanges and terminals, or soiling any part of a public bus, interchange, or facility, carries a maximum fine of $5,000.

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Official enforcement guidelines clarify that soiling refers to severe cleanliness breaches. In practice, this encompasses actions such as vomiting, urinating, spitting, or spilling bodily fluids on seats, floors, and handrails, as well as smearing them with food, mud, or grease.

Enforcement Authority and Operational Boundaries

To manage compliance without compromising daily transit operations, the Land Transport Authority has drawn clear lines regarding who can issue penalties. Empowered personnel—such as ticket inspectors and specific bus interchange staff—may issue Administrative Notifications of Offences to suspected violators, which the authority then investigates.

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Bus drivers, however, remain exempt from issuing these administrative notices. Bus drivers will not be authorised to issue such notifications so as not to affect their core duty of safely operating the bus, the agency noted.

Instead, captains retain their existing powers to advise unruly passengers to cease disruptive conduct.

Commuter Reactions and Public Transport Realities

Public reaction to the stricter framework has been largely supportive among daily riders weary of inconsiderate behavior.

At the same time, some observers point to potential complications arising from empowered passengers. Media professional A. Aravind noted that while the regulations improve the overall commuting experience, the move could potentially encourage vigilantism, with certain riders emboldened to film individuals they perceive to be breaking the rules.

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Discretion and Parliamentary Background

The legislative push to close regulatory gaps between buses and trains originated in parliamentary discussions earlier in the electoral cycle. In March 2025, then Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng noted in Parliament that government powers governing bus conduct were more limited than rail provisions. Legislation followed in October 2025 under Senior Minister of State for Transport Murali Pillai, formally referencing the Rapid Transit Systems Act.

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To balance strict enforcement with empathy, transport officials have emphasized that discretion will guide operations. The agency confirmed that authorities and operators will exercise discretion and fairness, taking particular care when managing cases that involve commuters with physical or mental health conditions.