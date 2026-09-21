Senior GOP appropriator pours cold water on funding Trump’s arch

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide 48 hours’ notice before starting any work on a planned 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, as legal challenges mount over its congressional authorization and a senior Republican appropriator questions federal funding for the controversial monument.

The legal friction surrounding the monument intensified following a ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. The order mandated 48 hours’ notice before the administration can engage in any site activity, though it carves out an exception for work dedicated strictly to identifying underground cultural artifacts.

Legal Battles and the Battle Over Test Pits

The administrative push began when Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced on X that preliminary work would soon start after a very long wait. That announcement immediately triggered a swift legal challenge in U.S. District Court from a group of three military veterans and an architectural historian.

Lawyers for the opponents argued in a U.S. District Court filing that the administration has no legal basis for the construction work, claiming the proposed arch violates federal law and requires explicit congressional authorization. The administration counters that a 1925 law authorizing a now-defunct commission to build Washington’s Arlington Memorial Bridge provides the necessary congressional approval—an interpretation fiercely disputed by opponents.

Trump Says Proposed D.C. Triumphal Arch Will Also Serve as Military Complex

Photo: nbcnews.com

Faced with the emergency motion for a temporary restraining order, the government insisted in a court filing that its initial fieldwork was not construction, or demolition in preparation for construction, of an arch. Instead, officials stated they planned to dig four “test pits” starting on or after September 21 to assess if any artifacts or cultural materials are present, with a promise to restore the site by October 31.

Judge Chutkan previously questioned Trump’s authority to build the arch in April, leading the government to agree to provide 14 days’ notice before starting construction as part of a consent order. In her latest ruling, Chutkan ordered the administration to provide the court at least 48 hours’ notice before engaging in any activity at the site, except efforts to gather information on archaeological resources beneath subsurface fill materials as required under the National Historic Preservation Act. She also reiterated that any construction or demolition in preparation for construction before the National Park Service issues a final authorization, or without providing 14 days’ notice, would violate Friday’s order and her previous consent order.

Trump claims triumphal arch will serve as top-grade military complex to store weapons

Congressional Skepticism Over Federal Funding

Beyond the courtroom battles in Washington, the project faces growing headwinds on Capitol Hill. Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, a senior Appropriations Committee Republican, questioned whether federal funds should be spent on construction of President Donald Trump’s triumphal arch.

Photo: reuters.com

Simpson’s skepticism comes as the president claimed over the weekend that the structure could be used for military purposes.

Architectural Controversies and Precedent Concerns

The arch is part of Trump’s broader effort to leave his architectural mark on America’s capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park. With a design evoking Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, the new monument would rise near Arlington cemetery, a sprawling military burial ground, which supporters say would honor the sacrifice of American veterans.

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However, opponents say the arch would destroy the cemetery’s carefully designed historic sight line between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House across the Potomac River.