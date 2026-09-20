Trump claims triumphal arch will serve as top-grade military complex to store weapons

President Trump has announced plans to convert a massive triumphal arch in Washington, D.C., into a top-grade military complex featuring drone storage and sniper facilities, a development drawing both military security justifications and sharp pushback over historic preservation and airspace safety concerns.

The proposed 250-foot granite structure, topped with three golden statues and an observation deck, was originally planned for a traffic circle near Arlington National Cemetery and the Arlington Memorial Bridge. Groundbreaking is expected to begin this month to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But the project has taken a distinct operational turn.

Military Complex Conversion and National Security Plans

According to the reporting outlet, the president claimed that the decision to integrate tactical capabilities into the monument came at the strong request of the US military. The facility is intended to serve as a high-security hub overlooking the capital.

The design modifications go far beyond traditional civic architecture. The structure will be equipped with snipers and drone storage, designed to provide rapid deployment capabilities from both the roof and plaza areas.

The president emphasized the unprecedented nature of the installation, noting that it will also maintain large quantities of sniper ammunition in storage, asserting that there is no facility like this anywhere in the world .

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Aesthetic Pushback and Historic Preservation Concerns

Even before its conversion into a fortified structure, the arch faced fierce criticism from preservationists and local stakeholders. Critics argue that the monumental scale of the construction will interrupt crucial sightlines between resonant national landmarks, including the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery across the Potomac River.

Last week, the National Park Service issued formal warnings indicating that the project could have adverse effects to historic properties, urging that additional planning take place prior to any physical construction. Lawmakers and critics have frequently categorized these capital beautification efforts as attempts to cement a personal architectural legacy rather than address municipal needs.

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Capital Airspace Clearance and Precedent Projects

Beyond ground-level aesthetic and military arguments, lawmakers expressed alarm over the arch’s physical proximity to Ronald Reagan Washington international airport. Democratic members of Congress questioned whether a 250-foot structure would complicate an already complex metropolitan airspace.

However, those specific aviation concerns cleared a regulatory hurdle when the Federal Aviation Administration determined that the monument poses no hazard to flights coming into and departing from the nearby airport.

The arch is only one piece of a broader administrative push to reshape Washington landmarks. Similar initiatives—such as White House ballroom renovations, Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool refurbishments, and updates to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts—have consistently encountered legal battles, aesthetic disputes, and structural challenges.

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Construction Timelines and Immediate Next Steps

With legal barriers clearing for major capital undertakings—such as the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision allowing the White House ballroom project to proceed—groundbreaking for the arch is expected to begin this month.

Photo: cbsnews.com

Excavation crews are slated to mobilize on the site across the river from the District of Columbia as the administration presses forward with construction milestones tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence celebrations.