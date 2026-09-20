Man Utd vs Fulham: Team News, Predicted Lineup and Preview

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick faces mounting pressure ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Fulham at Craven Cottage. United enter the fixture following a turbulent week marked by a controversial derby defeat and a League Cup exit, while Fulham seeks its first league win of the season under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Early Season Struggles and Managerial Pressure at Craven Cottage

One month into the Premier League campaign, initial patience for newly assembled squads and bedding-in periods has vanished. For Manchester United, an acute sense of urgency has taken hold as the international break approaches, Al Jazeera reported. Carrick’s side has lost three of six matches across all competitions, compounding a difficult start that includes a damaging League Cup elimination after surrendering a two-goal lead to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club’s domestic struggles leave them with just one victory in four league matches, leaving Carrick under intense scrutiny. Facing questions over the team’s trajectory, the 45-year-old manager accepted full responsibility during his pre-match press conference.

Photo: givemesport.com

“It’s my responsibility and I’m fine with that. It’s not a blame game. Blame me, no problem, but it’s not about blaming people. It’s about finding solutions. It’s a whole collective thing. It’s about what you focus on. I know where we want to get to and we want to get there fast.” Michael Carrick accepts blame for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup exit and opens up on JJ Gabriel’s future Michael Carrick, Manchester United manager

On the other side of the pitch, Fulham has experienced an equally testing opening stretch under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The Cottagers remain winless in top-flight action, though a scoreless draw away at Anfield against Liverpool and a midweek League Cup victory at West Ham United have provided encouraging signs.

Squad News: Injury Doubts Surround Luke Shaw and Carlos Baleba

Both clubs navigate significant roster constraints heading into the weekend fixture. United are hopeful that left-back Luke Shaw can return after missing three matches in all competitions due to thigh and muscle fatigue, according to GIVEMESPORT. Carrick offered a cautious assessment of his defender’s availability.

Photo: Al Jazeera

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“There is a chance on both [Shaw and Baleba] really. Not totally 100 per cent yet. It is really short term [with Luke], to be honest, but we’re just working towards the game. So we’ll see how he is.” Michael Carrick, Manchester United manager

If Shaw fails a late fitness test, Patrick Dorgu stands ready to anchor the left side of the defense after receiving a midweek rest against Brighton.

Fulham will likewise be forced to shuffle its lineup. Captain Tom Cairney remains unavailable due to a knee injury, and defender Kenny Tete is sidelined following a concussion sustained at Anfield. However, Ryan Sessegnon may return to contention after managing a groin issue.

Historical Precedents and Supercomputer Projections

Historical encounters at Craven Cottage heavily favor the visitors. Fulham has not secured a home victory against Manchester United in the league since December 2009, when goals from Danny Murphy, Bobby Zamora, and Damien Duff sealed a 3-0 win. In the 10 meetings in London since that afternoon, United have claimed nine victories.

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Their most recent clash came at Old Trafford on February 1, resulting in a chaotic 3-2 victory for United featuring goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, and Kevin, alongside a late penalty from Raul Jimenez. Last season’s corresponding fixture in London ended in a 1-1 draw after Emile Smith Rowe canceled out an own goal by Rodrigo Muniz.

Ahead of Sunday afternoon’s 4:30 pm kickoff, predictive analytics favor an away turnaround. Opta’s supercomputer assigns Manchester United a 47.4 percent probability of victory, while allotting Fulham a 28.3 percent chance as both clubs fight to alter their early-season trajectories.