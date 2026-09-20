Eva Pavlová Praised By Designer For Prague Castle Outfit

The Czech First Lady previously captured public attention during the official visit of Jordan’s royal pair to Prague Castle. President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva hosted King Abdalláh II and his delegation at the seat of the Czech presidency.

Wardrobe Choices at Prague Castle Draw Designer Praise

For that diplomatic reception, Pavlová wore a distinctive ensemble crafted by a local studio. Fashion designer Tatiana Kováříková noted that the striking red skirt was paired with a taffeta blouse featuring elegantly executed sleeves complete with slits. Fashion designer Tatiana Kováříková revealed that the striking red skirt was paired with a taffeta blouse featuring elegantly designed sleeves with slits, and that it had been a great honor and pleasure for them.

Kováříková oversees an atelier whose designs enjoy widespread popularity. Her creations are regularly worn by notable personalities including Tereza Kostková, Vendula Pizingerová, Monika Absolonová, and other VIP figures.

The outfit proved to be a success, winning over observers who had occasionally criticized her past style choices. Supporters praised not only the clothing selection but also her polished hairstyle, marking a change in public reception after she had previously faced criticism regarding her hair.

Tour of Buenos Aires Highlights Active Presidential Itinerary

Following those domestic diplomatic milestones, the presidential schedule shifted to South America. Right after touching down in Buenos Aires, the presidential couple headed straight into the city center to walk toward the iconic Casa Rosada presidential palace.

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Despite enduring a demanding journey featuring several intermediate stops, both appeared remarkably fresh and poised. Pavlová quickly became the focal point of attention, balancing effortless elegance with practical travel requirements while maintaining a natural and casual demeanor.

For her afternoon walk through the historic capital, the First Lady selected comfort and casual elegance by wearing a dark green loose skirt paired with a simple white t-shirt and a light, soft pink jacket. She completed the practical ensemble with white sneakers tailored as an ideal choice for the occasion.

National Colors and Community Engagement Amid Political Scrutiny

The South American tour also involved community outreach. During a dedicated meeting with local Czech compatriots, Pavlová adjusted her wardrobe to reflect national colors by opting for a more striking combination, wearing a dark blue skirt, a white t-shirt, and a red blazer that projected a fresh and representative look.

Photo: super.cz

Local compatriots welcomed the delegation with a cultural program that featured traditional tango performances. Throughout the engagements, the First Lady maintained a warm demeanor, handing out smiles continuously that added natural charm to her public presence.

Yet this international diplomatic outreach occurs against a backdrop of domestic tension. The ongoing tour unfolds at a time when the president’s foreign travel remains under scrutiny from political figures. Criticism is primarily directed at his participation in overseas events, including a planned NATO summit.

Despite persistent domestic friction, President Pavel continues his scheduled itinerary, with upcoming travel days slated to bring the delegation onward to Chile.