Michael Carrick accepts blame for Manchester United’s Carabao Cup exit and opens up on JJ Gabriel’s future

Manchester United suffered a dramatic 3-2 Carabao Cup third-round exit at Old Trafford after squandering a two-goal lead against Brighton, according to RTE.ie. The match began brightly for the hosts as teenager Shea Lacey marked his first senior start with an opening goal, followed swiftly by Mason Mount adding a second in the 10th minute. However, Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton side orchestrated a stunning comeback, becoming the first visiting team since 1976 to overturn a two-goal deficit and win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Suffers Historic Carabao Cup Defeat to Brighton

Goals from Charalampos Kostoulas in first-half added time, Pascal Gross in the 65th minute, and Maxim De Cuyper four minutes later sealed the victory for the visitors. According to The Irish Times, the defeat marked the first time in 50 years that United had lost a match at home after leading by two goals, and the first time since 1984 that they fell defeat at Old Trafford after holding a lead at half-time. The final whistle was met with furious supporters in the Stretford End booing the team off the pitch.

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Michael Carrick Accepts Responsibility Amid Mounting Pressure

Following the humiliating collapse, United manager Michael Carrick shouldered full blame for the performance. I totally take responsibility, Carrick stated, as reported by RTE.ie. The manager acknowledged that the defeat compounded a frustrating start to the campaign that includes just one victory from their opening four Premier League matches.

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Despite mounting scrutiny and questions regarding his future, Carrick dismissed concerns about his job security. No, I don’t feel under pressure, he said, according to RTE.ie. Either way, that doesn’t bother me one bit. It genuinely doesn’t bother me one bit. I understand what goes on outside and how the world works, but generally it doesn’t bother me.

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Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor warned on talkSPORT, featured in coverage by sports.yahoo.com, that Carrick could face a battle to keep his position if results do not improve immediately, highlighting a crucial upcoming Premier League fixture against Fulham before a three-week international break.

JJ Gabriel Transfer Request Adds to Off-Field Turmoil

Amid the team’s on-field struggles, Carrick addressed ongoing discussions surrounding 15-year-old academy player JJ Gabriel, who requested to leave Manchester United. Gabriel was set to be included in the senior matchday squad against Brighton for the first time after scoring a hat-trick for the Under-19s on his UEFA Youth League debut, but was omitted after his camp submitted a departure request.

Photo: The Irish Times

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According to aol.com, Gabriel is attempting to become a free agent by giving the club formal notice to cancel his registration, though United officials believe the situation remains rectifiable. Carrick emphasized the need for caution regarding the teenager’s situation, stating, “I just think we’ve got to be really careful of the whole situation. He’s a young boy, he’s 15 and the biggest (thing) for me definitely and as a club point of view is looking after our younger players. Their welfare, their wellbeing, their exposure.”