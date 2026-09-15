ANC Eastern Cape Chair Mabuyane Seeks Missing Provincial Secretary Before Court Battle

The Disappearing Act at Calata House

Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane scrambled to locate provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi on Monday, just hours before a pivotal electoral court showdown with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). According to reporting by the Sunday Times, Mabuyane fired off urgent WhatsApp messages to members of the provincial executive committee (PEC) after repeatedly failing to reach his colleague. The breakdown in communication paralyzed preparations for a crucial PEC meeting, leaving essential reports, agendas, and attendance registers unmanaged as the party confronts a severe administrative crisis.

The timing could not be more precarious. The African National Congress in the Eastern Cape is bracing for an intense legal battle on Tuesday over its failure to submit candidate lists in key municipalities ahead of the August 28 deadline. While Mabuyane’s camp sounds the alarm over an absentee provincial secretary, provincial ANC spokesperson Yanga Zicina firmly rejected any notion that Ngcukayitobi had abandoned his post. “He is not awol. The provincial secretary is at Calata House,” Zicina stated, defending the party’s headquarters as the secretary’s active base.

Anatomy of a Candidate List Debacle

At the heart of the frantic search lies a deepening factional rift over who bears responsibility for the missed deadlines. A report prepared by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lays much of the blame squarely on Ngcukayitobi’s shoulders. According to Mbalula’s report, the Eastern Cape provincial secretary submitted the final candidate list to the party’s operations centre a mere 29 minutes before the IEC deadline slammed shut on August 28.

Beyond the sheer lateness of the filing, Mbalula’s report raises suspicions that the provincial list may have been altered unlawfully and without proper mandate. The document suggests that names unapproved by the ANC’s national executive committee were added and removed. In response, Ngcukayitobi fired back with an August 31 letter demanding a complete accounting from Mbalula’s office regarding which candidate lists were actually submitted and whether formal nomination procedures were observed.

“There needs to be an explanation for that one,” an internal party insider aligned with both Mabuyane and Mbalula told the Sunday Times regarding the final sign-off. “It has nothing to do with the SG. It is about the people who managed our lists and the last person who signed off on the final list to be uploaded.”

Fault Lines and Forensics in the Eastern Cape

The administrative breakdown exposes deep structural fault lines across the region’s organizational machinery. Regional insiders point out that provincial officials were tasked with balancing candidate lists to meet thresholds for gender representation, youth inclusion, and alliance partners. That intricate balancing act ultimately collapsed into missed deadlines and contested alterations.

Zicina maintained that the scheduled PEC meeting failed to convene simply because multiple members submitted formal apologies and could not attend. He also emphasized that routine preparations for organizational meetings require joint handling by both the provincial chair and the secretary before advancing to official committees. Yet, with Mabuyane unable to reach his co-pilot and the courts looming, those procedural checks have dissolved into mutual suspicion.

Stakes at the Electoral Court

As Tuesday’s legal proceedings arrive, the immediate fallout threatens the ANC’s electoral footprint in the Eastern Cape. The party must convince the electoral court to intervene or accommodate lists that missed the August 28 cutoff. Failure to do so risks locking the governing party out of ballots in vital municipalities.

Photo: sundaytimes.timeslive.co.za

With an ongoing forensic investigation closing in on the paperwork trail, the pressure on provincial leadership intensifies by the minute. Whether Calata House can present a united front inside the courtroom remains an open question. What do you make of these internal fractures threatening major political parties ahead of election cycles? Let us know in the comments below.