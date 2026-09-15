Ancient Plague Killed Siberian Families 5,500 Years Before Black Death

Ancient DNA extracted from human teeth reveals that Yersinia pestis was killing children and entire families in mobile hunter-gatherer communities in Siberia 5,500 years ago—long before dense urban centers or the flea-rodent vectors traditionally blamed for the Black Death ever existed.

Reshaping the Timeline of Ancient Pathogens

For generations, epidemiological history pinned the lethality of the plague on the crowded conditions of medieval cities. We pictured flea-infested rats driving an epidemic that killed perhaps a third of Europe’s population. But a fresh genomic analysis published by an international research team turns that foundational assumption completely on its head. Plague didn’t need urbanization to annihilate populations. It was already a ruthless killer millennia before the dawn of agriculture.

Led by Ruairidh Macleod—who conducted the work as a PhD student at the University of Cambridge and now serves as a research fellow at the University of Oxford—scientists examined ancient DNA preserved in human teeth. The samples came from four hunter-gatherer cemeteries in the Lake Baikal region of East Siberia. Out of 46 individuals analyzed across these sites, 18 tested positive for plague DNA. That yields a detection rate higher than what has been reported from some medieval plague pits.

Eske Willerslev, a professor at the University of Copenhagen and co-author of the study, pointed out the gravity of these findings. “Whether the earliest forms of plague were mild or virulent has been a matter of debate, but our findings demonstrate that these ancient strains were already highly lethal,” Willerslev stated regarding the genetic data.

Solving a Decades-Old Siberian Cemetery Mystery

For archaeologists, these Siberian burial sites have posed a riddle since excavations kicked off in the 1990s. The two largest cemeteries displayed a demographic anomaly: an unusually high proportion of children and young teenagers among the deceased. Standard archaeological models couldn’t explain why so many youths were dying simultaneously in mobile, low-density groups.

Radiocarbon dating provided the crucial temporal anchor, proving that many of these burials took place within a very short time span. Skeletons recovered from the dirt revealed grim familial tragedies. Siblings, parents, and children appear to have died and been buried together, mirroring the signature of a pathogen tearing through a community too small to absorb the losses.

Photo: earth.com

Andrzej Weber, an archaeologist at the University of Alberta and principal investigator of the Baikal Archaeology Project, noted the breakthrough. “The unusually high number of children and the short timespan was a real puzzle that we’ve been trying to solve since the 1990s. Finding out that plague was the cause is extraordinary, but it makes so much sense,” Weber explained.

Macleod expanded on how the team pieced the narrative together. “Based on the plague DNA, the genetic relationships between the victims, the archaeological analysis and the radiocarbon dating, we’ve built a really clear, complete picture of what happened during these outbreaks,” Macleod said.

Recalibration of Bacterial Virulence and Genetics

Under the hood of this ancient microbial strain lies a major shift in our understanding of pathogen evolution. Earlier genetic investigations into ancient Yersinia pestis suggested that prehistoric lineages lacked specific genetic traits required for the flea-and-rodent transmission network seen in later historical pandemics. Many researchers previously assumed those missing traits meant early variants were unlikely to have caused serious outbreaks.

Ancient DNA Just Revealed History's First Plague Killed Siberian Families 5,500 Years Ago

This latest genomic sequencing shatters that hypothesis. The ancient Siberian strains carried virulence factors enabling them to devastate small, mobile communities long before rats and fleas became the primary vectors. By sequencing these ancient bacterial genomes directly from the teeth of the dead, researchers have proven that the evolutionary architecture of Yersinia pestis was capable of high lethality much earlier than previously thought.