Anheuser-Busch Grants $130,000 for Arkansas Rice Research

Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station have been awarded $130,000 from Anheuser-Busch, donated through the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, to back ongoing investigations focused on crop management, water stewardship, brewing applications, and rice quality. The funding forms part of a broader corporate commitment exceeding $200,000 distributed during National Rice Month to bolster rice research, industry partnerships, and grower education across the United States, with additional grants directed to the Arkansas State University Rice Program, Ducks Unlimited, and USA Rice.

Arkansas remains the nation’s leading rice-producing state, while Anheuser-Busch stands as the largest end user of domestic rice, purchasing roughly 20 million bushels annually for its brewing operations. The brewing giant pours $700 million every year into sourcing core ingredients—including rice, barley, and corn—directly from American farmers, maintaining intergenerational ties with approximately 700 agricultural producers nationwide, which includes more than 80 rice growers in Arkansas alone.

Targeted Research Initiatives and Key Personnel

The newly secured capital will directly power several specialized scientific endeavors housed within the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s research arm and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. Among the highlighted projects is the Rice Processing Program led by Griffiths Atungulu, a professor and agricultural engineer in the department of food science, as reported by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. Additional investigations will measure the impact of nutrient applications on grain quality and sugar extraction, headed by Kaushik Luthra, assistant professor of post-harvest grain processing in the department of biological and agricultural engineering.

Collaboration remains a cornerstone of these agricultural studies. Scott Lafontaine, assistant professor of food chemistry in the food science department, and Justin Chlapecka, assistant professor of agronomy in the department of crop, soil and environmental sciences, are lending crucial support.

“Great beer starts with great ingredients, and great ingredients start with farmers,” said Damola Oshin, chief procurement officer for Anheuser-Busch, as detailed by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. “We’re proud to support organizations that are advancing research and innovation across the rice industry. These investments help strengthen American agriculture and support the farmers and communities that make our beers possible.”

Broader Industry Impact and Sustainable Production

The geographic proximity between industry infrastructure and academic research further reinforces these agricultural bonds. Anheuser-Busch operates a rice mill in Jonesboro, situated in close proximity to the Division of Agriculture’s Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center.

Jean-François Meullenet, senior associate vice president for agriculture-research and director of the experiment station, emphasized the mutual value of the corporate collaboration. “By supporting innovative research in rice quality, production efficiency and value-added applications, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation is helping us identify new opportunities for Arkansas-grown rice while giving our producers the knowledge and tools they need to remain competitive,” Meullenet stated.

Beyond processing and milling performance, the funded portfolio explores aromatic rice market research, shelf stability for rice products utilized in lager production, and water-saving recirculation systems designed to enhance irrigation conservation.